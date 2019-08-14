Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 17.
What's coming up: Practice No. 11 for the Huskers is Wednesday morning. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters, offensive assistants and selected offensive players will talk to reporters following practice.
Buzz words
Luke Reimer: The true freshman walk-on from Lincoln North Star is on the verge of working his way onto the two-deep at inside linebacker.
Quinton Newsome: The true freshman corner continues to impress, working with the top two defensive units.
Morning starter
Nebraska's MVP on the D-line: Tony Tuioti pegged a surprising player as his Nebraska defensive line group’s most valuable through the first half of preseason camp.
“Deontre Thomas has a had a great camp. He’s showing up time and time again in practice. The (Davis) twins show up every day, the Daniels brothers, we know a lot about them, but I’m really impressed with Deontre Thomas in terms of what he’s been able to do in camp. He’s been the quiet MVP of camp, I guess, in terms of his production and how much he’s improved from spring to now.”
Thomas played as an undersized true freshman in 2017 and the appeared in four games last year, but redshirted in part because of an injury that forced him to wear a cast. Now the sophomore is healthy, has put on good weight and, during an open portion of practice last week, was on the top defensive unit.
“He’s very light on his feet, he’s very explosive, he’s got built-in leverage,” Tuioti said. “He’s hard to block. He’s got some Aaron Donald-type built-in leverage and he uses that to his advantage. He’s got very powerful, strong hands, too.”
Breakfast links
More on Luke Reimer, who's popping dudes at practice.
Who's No. 28!? It's Husker walk-on Luke Reimer, who's made a quick impression this month https://t.co/CLxmrhcaH0 pic.twitter.com/chnVNXwdob— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 13, 2019
Depth a concern at inside linebacker, but Ruud raves about the top three.
ICYMI: Ruud expects top trio of ILBs to rotate heavily, excel in otherwise inexperienced group #Huskershttps://t.co/tAGpkPt8NK pic.twitter.com/xhb19czp85— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 14, 2019
A look at news and notes from Tuesday's Husker practice.
ICYMI: Red Report: Henrich likely won't be ready before camp ends; Thompkins added to roster #Huskershttps://t.co/NJzsd0uHk1 pic.twitter.com/6uFURYLnUk— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 14, 2019
Chinander liked how the defense recovered in Sunday's scrimmage.
"I’m trying to instill in them, we’re 4-8 until we prove differently. So you guys better play with a chip on your shoulder ..."— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 13, 2019
Chinander talks about defense's performance in Sunday's scrimmage. #Huskershttps://t.co/8K6jATIaVO pic.twitter.com/7BaOkkKJX9
Jakeem Green has yet to practice, but he figures to be in the mix to start.
"I'm sure he'll challenge for a starting role. Just because he got here late doesn't mean he can't be in that thing. He's got to earn it, just like everybody does."— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 13, 2019
More on the #Huskers' newest arrival, Jakeem Green.https://t.co/IEkWdEQB2n pic.twitter.com/8vrcqaRDet
Nebraska is a potential landing spot for former McCook standout Zach Schlager
Former McCook standout Schlager transferring from CSU, reportedly to #Huskershttps://t.co/rM0oQVmeT2 pic.twitter.com/01a2uQ448w— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 14, 2019
