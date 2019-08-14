{{featured_button_text}}
Troy vs. Nebraska, 9/15/18

Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (left) tackles Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) as teammates Deontre Thomas (97) and Tre Neal (14) pursue in the fourth quarter Sept. 15 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 17.

What's coming up: Practice No. 11 for the Huskers is Wednesday morning. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters, offensive assistants and selected offensive players will talk to reporters following practice.

Buzz words

Luke Reimer: The true freshman walk-on from Lincoln North Star is on the verge of working his way onto the two-deep at inside linebacker.

Quinton Newsome: The true freshman corner continues to impress, working with the top two defensive units.

Morning starter

Nebraska's MVP on the D-line: Tony Tuioti pegged a surprising player as his Nebraska defensive line group’s most valuable through the first half of preseason camp.

“Deontre Thomas has a had a great camp. He’s showing up time and time again in practice. The (Davis) twins show up every day, the Daniels brothers, we know a lot about them, but I’m really impressed with Deontre Thomas in terms of what he’s been able to do in camp. He’s been the quiet MVP of camp, I guess, in terms of his production and how much he’s improved from spring to now.”

Thomas played as an undersized true freshman in 2017 and the appeared in four games last year, but redshirted in part because of an injury that forced him to wear a cast. Now the sophomore is healthy, has put on good weight and, during an open portion of practice last week, was on the top defensive unit.

“He’s very light on his feet, he’s very explosive, he’s got built-in leverage,” Tuioti said. “He’s hard to block. He’s got some Aaron Donald-type built-in leverage and he uses that to his advantage. He’s got very powerful, strong hands, too.”

Breakfast links

More on Luke Reimer, who's popping dudes at practice.

Depth a concern at inside linebacker, but Ruud raves about the top three.

A look at news and notes from Tuesday's Husker practice.

Chinander liked how the defense recovered in Sunday's scrimmage.

Jakeem Green has yet to practice, but he figures to be in the mix to start.

Nebraska is a potential landing spot for former McCook standout Zach Schlager

If you're up for a feud, here you go. It's Jim Harbaugh vs. Luke Fickell.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

