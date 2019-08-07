Husker Extra will have loads of coverage from Wednesday's media access. Until then, here are some Husker links to cure your morning appetite.
Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 24.
What's coming up: After taking Tuesday off, the Huskers are back on the practice field at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters, offensive assistants and some offensive players will talk to the media after practice No. 5.
Buzz words
No. 24: Nebraska checks in at No. 24 in Sports Illustrated's preseason top 25. The Huskers are sandwiched between Iowa State (23) and Stanford (25).
Sneak peek: The first 20-30 minutes of Wednesday's practice will be open to the media to watch. It's our first look at the Huskers this fall camp.
Opponent watch
Msryland (Nov. 23, College Park, Md.): By the time Nebraska plays at Maryland, you'll be picking out the turkey for Thanksgiving. A lot will happen between now and then. But what we do know is Nebraska will not see Jeshaun Jones.
The sophomore wide receiver tore his ACL at practice on Monday and will miss the entire season, the Terrapins announced Tuesday.
Jones, who was a one-time Husker recruiting target, had 288 receiving yards last year. He also rushed for 173 yards, averaging 9.6 per carry.
Breakfast links
"Duval's giving me Big Ten strength now," Caleb Tannor says. The latest from Steven M. Sipple:
Humbled in 2018, Tannor's strength gains could make him sack man in ’19, writes @HuskerExtraSip #Huskershttps://t.co/MSBwUURPHg pic.twitter.com/tqVMMXYPEC— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 7, 2019
Deontai Williams hasn't been in Lincoln long, but that hasn't stopped him and DiCaprio Bootle from developing a strong bond:
'That's my brother to the end': Fast friendship on and off the field for DBs Bootle, Williams, writes @HuskerExtraPG #Huskershttps://t.co/VR3iSOfkiq pic.twitter.com/my4zrMuxnT— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 7, 2019
Let's talk special teams:
Life in the Red: Dewitt feels better about Husker special teams situation https://t.co/EVmx2L9jMV #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 6, 2019
Joe Klatt breaks down three of the Big Ten's top QBs, including Adrian Martinez:
Life in the Red: Dewitt feels better about Husker special teams situation https://t.co/EVmx2L9jMV #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 6, 2019
Former Husker Niles Paul is moving on from pro football.
"It's been a great ride that has allowed me to have an impact in the community and do things that I never thought would be possible."— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 6, 2019
Former Husker Niles Paul hanging up the NFL cleats #Huskershttps://t.co/Hsb7sDdKiq pic.twitter.com/hlOu3kStT5