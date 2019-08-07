{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska football practice, 4/3

Nebraska coach Scott Frost works with his team during spring football practice in April of 2018 at the Hawks Championship Center.

 Journal Star file photo

Husker Extra will have loads of coverage from Wednesday's media access. Until then, here are some Husker links to cure your morning appetite.

Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 24.

What's coming up: After taking Tuesday off, the Huskers are back on the practice field at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters, offensive assistants and some offensive players will talk to the media after practice No. 5.

Buzz words

No. 24: Nebraska checks in at No. 24 in Sports Illustrated's preseason top 25.  The Huskers are sandwiched between Iowa State (23) and Stanford (25).

Sneak peek: The first 20-30 minutes of Wednesday's practice will be open to the media to watch. It's our first look at the Huskers this fall camp.

Opponent watch

Msryland (Nov. 23, College Park, Md.): By the time Nebraska plays at Maryland, you'll be picking out the turkey for Thanksgiving. A lot will happen between now and then. But what we do know is Nebraska will not see Jeshaun Jones.

The sophomore wide receiver tore his ACL at practice on Monday and will miss the entire season, the Terrapins announced Tuesday.

Jones, who was a one-time Husker recruiting target, had 288 receiving yards last year. He also rushed for 173 yards, averaging 9.6 per carry.

Breakfast links

"Duval's giving me Big Ten strength now," Caleb Tannor says. The latest from Steven M. Sipple:

Deontai Williams hasn't been in Lincoln long, but that hasn't stopped him and DiCaprio Bootle from developing a strong bond:

Let's talk special teams:

Joe Klatt breaks down three of the Big Ten's top QBs, including Adrian Martinez:

Former Husker Niles Paul is moving on from pro football.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

