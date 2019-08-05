Good morning! Yeah, it's Monday, we know the feeling. But the media gets access to the Huskers after practice today and we're that much closer to Aug. 31. So how about some breakfast links with your sausage links this morning?
Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 26.
What's coming up: Monday marks practice No. 4 for Scott Frost and the Huskers. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive assistant coaches and some defensive players will meet with the media following the morning practice.
Buzz words
Luke Gifford: The former Husker linebacker and undrafted free agent is creating some buzz in Dallas Cowboys camp.
Everybody wants to know the undrafted guy of camp making a name. That guy on defense is linebacker Luke Gifford. He’s getting some work with the first team on punt coverage. That tells you the coaches notice what he’s doing.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 2, 2019
BTN: The Big Ten Network announced its fall camp tour dates. The BTN buss will hit Lincoln on Aug. 19, and the Nebraska show will air at 5 p.m. that evening.
All aboard! 🚌— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 4, 2019
The BTN Bus Tour gets underway today as the bus departs Chicago for Bloomington, IN. We'll be on your B1G campus soon to see some 🏈! pic.twitter.com/BTsb6pJMkF
Opponent watch
Minnesota (Oct. 12 in Minneapolis): Minnesota entered fall camp with a two-player battle at quarterback between sophomores Zach Annexstad and Tanner Morgan.
It's now a one-player race.
Annexstad has been sidelined with what Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a serious foot injury. Annexstad suffered the injury in a non-contact drill.
Annexstad passed for 1,277 yards, nine touchdowns and seven picks last year before injuries forced him to the sideline. That opened the door for Morgan, who went 4-2 in the Gophers' final six games. That included wins at Wisconsin and against Georgia Tech in a bowl game.
"It definitely hurt us a lot,” Minnesota senior defensive back Chris Williamson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune of losing Annexstad. “But we have faith in Tanner Morgan. It’s his time to step up now, and he carried us last year, and he’s going to do it again.”
Breakfast links
An closer look at how Zach Duval is impacting the Husker program:
Monday column (early release): Zach Duval is a bit of a mystery man, but his role in Frost's grand plan is clear https://t.co/CxtESSHPJq pic.twitter.com/IOSWSNxSsL— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 4, 2019
Our Steven M. Sipple caught up with Boyd Eppley, who gave an inside look at how Scott Frost approached the weight room during his playing days:
Scott Frost has credibility in the #Huskers weight room, the current Nebraska coach having been a lifting freak as a player. https://t.co/DLVgRp4tUB pic.twitter.com/YmFFLBP82C— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 4, 2019
If you’re a Nebraska football player, you do not want to have an appointment with Damian Jackson:
A former Navy SEAL, Damian Jackson, sets a leadership example for the #Huskers. https://t.co/uSldncg4vo pic.twitter.com/TdpJIs1LYk— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 4, 2019
Here's an interesting read from PennLive.com's David Jones, who revisits the 1994 season when Nebraska and Penn State each finished unbeaten:
Why did pollsters vote for Nebraska over Penn State in 1994? Here’s debunking myth of Ohio and Big Ten hatred https://t.co/ZMT19ImFNH— David Jones (@djoneshoop) July 31, 2019
We have a Wan'dale Robinson sighting:
𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘕#GBR x #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/R82aGWLP2j— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 3, 2019
We have a Devine Ozigbo sighting:
In red zone drills, #Cornhuskers alum @TrulyDevine_22 breaks free for a TD at #Saints camp Saturday. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/WNsIymO1GC— Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 3, 2019