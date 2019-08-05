{{featured_button_text}}
Cowboys Rookies Camp Football

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Luke Gifford (57) participates during a NFL football mini camp at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas, on May 10.

 Associated Press file photo

Good morning! Yeah, it's Monday, we know the feeling. But the media gets access to the Huskers after practice today and we're that much closer to Aug. 31. So how about some breakfast links with your sausage links this morning?

Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 26.

What's coming up: Monday marks practice No. 4 for Scott Frost and the Huskers. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive assistant coaches and some defensive players will meet with the media following the morning practice.

Buzz words

Luke Gifford: The former Husker linebacker and undrafted free agent is creating some buzz in Dallas Cowboys camp.

BTN: The Big Ten Network announced its fall camp tour dates. The BTN buss will hit Lincoln on Aug. 19, and the Nebraska show will air at 5 p.m. that evening.

Opponent watch

Minnesota (Oct. 12 in Minneapolis): Minnesota entered fall camp with a two-player battle at quarterback between sophomores Zach Annexstad and Tanner Morgan.

It's now a one-player race.

Annexstad has been sidelined with what Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a serious foot injury. Annexstad suffered the injury in a non-contact drill.

Annexstad passed for 1,277 yards, nine touchdowns and seven picks last year before injuries forced him to the sideline. That opened the door for Morgan, who went 4-2 in the Gophers' final six games. That included wins at Wisconsin and against Georgia Tech in a bowl game.

"It definitely hurt us a lot,” Minnesota senior defensive back Chris Williamson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune of losing Annexstad. “But we have faith in Tanner Morgan. It’s his time to step up now, and he carried us last year, and he’s going to do it again.”

Breakfast links

An closer look at how Zach Duval is impacting the Husker program:

Our Steven M. Sipple caught up with Boyd Eppley, who gave an inside look at how Scott Frost approached the weight room during his playing days:

If you’re a Nebraska football player, you do not want to have an appointment with Damian Jackson:

Here's an interesting read from PennLive.com's David Jones, who revisits the 1994 season when Nebraska and Penn State each finished unbeaten:

We have a Wan'dale Robinson sighting:

We have a Devine Ozigbo sighting:

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports editor

Clark Grell is sports editor.

Load comments