NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches players run through drills Wednesday during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Hey, it's game week! That should help make your Cheerios taste even better this morning.

Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 5.

The latest line: Huskers by 36 points.

What's coming up: The talk will shift to the first game week and preparations for South Alabama. Scott Frost and the Huskers will meet the media Monday for the weekly news conference.

Morning buzz(words)

Game week. Did we mention it's game week? Yes, we did.

Depth chart. We're likely to see one Monday. How will the Huskers stack up at wide receiver? Will we see a bunch of ORs at running back? Any freshmen on the two-deep?

Your daily omelette

Sunday marked the first Scott Frost coach's show. Safe to say, the Huskers are ready to hit someone not in a Husker jersey.

"You always think you're ready," Frost said. "I've been so impressed and pleased with the way the camp's gone (but) you never know until the live bullets start flying and we get out there playing an opponent. But the guys are hungry for it, I think they're more confident than they've been in a long time and I'm excited to watch them play."

Opponent watch

Two South Alabama players will be making their second trip to Memorial Stadium.

Cornerback Jalen Thompson and defensive end Tyree Turner were true freshmen when the Jaguars were last in Lincoln -- a 48-9 Nebraska win in 2015. It was Mike Riley's first win as NU's coach.

"That was my first college (road) game," Turner told AL.com. "It was loud, loudest I’ve ever heard. It was kind of overwhelming, being a freshman.

"We know it’s going to be loud. Once we get past that, I think we’ll settle in."

Breakfast links

Before we take a full dive into South Alabama, let's hit the fall camp reset button:

Is it Saturday yet? Steven M. Sipple hits on a few more notes heading into game week.

Husker Power has some deep roots, including some strong ones at national power Clemson.

Nebraska picked its four captains over the weekend:

 Did you miss any of the Journal Star's Husker Extra preview coverage? Don't fret. You can find it all in one spot.

Wisconsin has found its starting quarterback.

Now Devine Ozigbo is breaking ankles.

Ryan Held had a good week last week. It including a second running back committing to the Huskers.

