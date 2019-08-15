Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 16.
What's coming up: Practice No. 12 for the Huskers is Thursday morning. There is no media availability. Reporters will hear from head coach Scott Frost after practice on Friday morning.
Morning buzz(words)
Jahkeem Green: The junior college defensive lineman practiced with Nebraska for the first time on Wednesday and is a physically impressive player even before he puts the pads on later this week.
Green is listed at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds and carries it well. He's got a, well, rather large posterior and lower body, and it's easy to see why coaches think he can play inside or outside up front for the Huskers.
Rahmir Johnson: Delivered a big shot to senior cornerback Lamar Jackson in practice on Wednesday, showing he's more than just a speedy option as a freshman running back.
Parking patrol: Don't mess with campus parking enforcement. You'll get popped, even if you happen to be the governor.
First course
'Striking the match': Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held had a nice analogy while describing how he wants his players to "press" up to offensive linemen in the zone running game before making a cut up the field.
"We call it striking the match," Held said, making two fists to demonstrate before striking the left along the right. "Here's the combo block, right? They press it and then they strike a match, right behind the combo block."
So, pressing the hole is important then?
"That's all I do. If you were out there and you guys were able to hear during practice, other than the beginning part, is (yell), 'Press, press, press, press" and help those linemen out," Held said.
Ryan Held: Not the kind of guy who needs an extra cup of joe in the morning.
Second course
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd compiled a list of all-time All-Americans in college football history and four Huskers made the first-team list. Can you guess who they are?
Here are the answers:
QB Tommie Frazier
C Dave Rimington
DL Ndomukung Suh
All-purpose player Johnny Rodgers
OL Will Shields, DL Rich Glover and kicker Alex Henrey are all on the second team and several more picked up honorable mention.
Breakfast links
Wednesday was quarterback day for reporters, who caught up with all five Husker signal-callers.
Adrian Martinez spent a good amount of time detailing what he likes about the defense so far in camp.
Meanwhile, Luke McCaffrey is settling in nicely and making a run at the No. 2 job behind Martinez.
Anytime Held calls a player a 'missile' like he did Wednesday regarding Dedrick Mills, you figure he's excited.
In Wednesday's notebook, offensive coordinator Troy Walters had promising comments about sophomore wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty.
Freshman running back Ronald Thompkins (knee) is making strides, too, after a long road both academically and recovering from surgery.
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Will Farniok and sophomore Trent Hixson continue to look good for starting jobs on the interior of Nebraska's offensive line. Fellow redshirt freshman center Cam Jurgens looks to be getting closer to a return to action, too.
For real, though, Gov. Pete Ricketts' vehicle picked up a parking ticket while he visited football practice on Wednesday morning. It was later chalked up to a misunderstanding.
Don't forget to check out Husker Extra's observations and photo gallery from Wednesday's open portion of practice, either.
