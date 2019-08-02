Fall camp is here, and so is our new feature, Husker Breakfast Links — a landing spot for some Husker quick hits and story/video links to start your day.
Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 29.
What's coming up: The Huskers' first practice is set for 8:35 a.m. Friday. There is no media access during or after practice.
Buzz words
Jack Stoll's mullet. It looked wonderful during Thursday's news conference at Memorial Stadium.
Center. Redshirt freshman Will Farniok will take starter snaps to begin fall camp, Scott Frost said during Thursday's news conference. Redshirt freshman Cam Jurgens figures to be in the mix, but the Huskers are monitoring his health.
Morning starters
On the outside: For the fifth straight season, Nebraska will start outside the coaches' top 25 poll.
The preseason poll was released Thursday and the Huskers are just on the outside at No. 26, but that's OK with Frost, who has a vote in the poll.
"I didn't put us in the Top 25," he said. "I hope that we are at the end of the year. Any progress that we made is just progress until we go out and earn it."
Nebraska hasn't started a season ranked in the coaches' poll since 2014, Bo Pelini's final season in Lincoln. NU started 22nd that year and won its first five games.
Captain talk: Is Adrian Martinez in line to be a sophomore captain?
Frost said he the team will select captains toward the end of fall camp, and he is open to an underclassmen serving in that role.
"We still have to talk about that," Frost said. "I think typically it was just seniors. I am kind of of the mindset that if there is a good leader that deserves it and players vote for him, then I will him be a captain."
Breakfast links
You want to measure progress in Chinander's defense? Watch five stats closely, writes Steven M. Sipple:
ICYMI: You want to measure progress in Chinander's 'D'? Watch five stats closely, writes @HuskerExtraSip #Huskers https://t.co/aUAsgMspbf pic.twitter.com/bKL1e5NVSL— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 2, 2019
Toughness was a phrase tossed around a lot by Frost and the Huskers on Thursday. Frost would like to see more of it:
ICYMI: “I want this team to prove that it can be tough."— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 2, 2019
Summer now in the rearview mirror, Huskers looking for 'toughness' as camp opens, writes @HuskerExtraPG #Huskers https://t.co/fmAGuOQ4Wm pic.twitter.com/JKsL5ciIU1
Frost provided the latest update on Maurice Washington:
Frost: Decision on Washington's status 'a long way down the road' (Via @HuskerExtraCB) #Huskershttps://t.co/jCK8QWK9xI pic.twitter.com/Wa2WGyztEm— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 1, 2019
Here's a look at Nebraska's center situation entering fall camp:
Will Farniok to get first crack at center position as NU watches Cam Jurgens' health (Via @HuskerExtraCB) #Huskers https://t.co/Icf0bEewym pic.twitter.com/CoR7t6dg6N— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 1, 2019
Check out photos from Husker Fan Day:
It's Sharpies and smiles at Husker Fan Day. Check out photos from Thursday's event at Memorial Stadium #Huskershttps://t.co/JGn09pgEiF pic.twitter.com/z4Sfei6jG1— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 2, 2019
Oh, hey, 13 other Big Ten teams are beginning fall camp, too. Here are SI's top camp storylines:
How will Michigan replace Devin Bush? What will Ohio State look like under Ryan Day? Five Big Ten fall camp storylines https://t.co/Gz03Z77pN2— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) August 1, 2019