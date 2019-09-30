{{featured_button_text}}
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez sprints away from Ohio State's Josh Proctor on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Cheer up, Nebraska football fans. It's a new week and NU will not be seeing Ohio State anytime soon. Up next is the Wildcats. Let's hit the breakfast line.

Days until kickoff vs. Northwestern: 5.

The latest line: Huskers by 8.

What's coming up: Scott Frost and some Husker players will meet with reporters during Monday's weekly news conference. Frost is scheduled to talk at 12:30 p.m.

Morning buzz(words)

Fullback ... and option football: Nebraska fans loved the wrinkle in the Huskers' gameplan against Ohio State and Scott Frost hinted that there will be more.

"We want this to be part of what we're doing going forward," Frost said on his weekly TV show. "I think we have the personnel to do it."

Dedrick Mills: The junior tailback quietly had a solid night against Ohio State, averaging 6.1 yards per carry against OSU.

"He's strong, he's physical," Frost said on his weekly TV show. "He was able to stand up in that game and make some really good plays."

The main course

For Nebraska fans, it was a pleasant surprise. It surprised Ohio State, too.

Scott Frost had the Buckeyes on their heels when he rolled out the I-formation during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska used old-school Husker football to drive down to the Buckeye 26-yard line before the Buckeyes called a timeout to talk through adjustments.

“We took the timeout and got together and explained, ’OK, here’s what’s happening, here’s what we have to do,” OSU co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison told the Columbus Dispatch. “We got them stopped and then we had time on the sidelines to be able to go through it some more.”

One play after the timeout, Ohio State picked off a pass and then drove down the field and scored, which put an end to the fullback wrinkle.

“It’s smart guys who trust us and pay attention,” OSU co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley told the Dispatch. “The fact they can adjust that fast is awesome. It’s a credit to the players, because we hadn’t seen it, hadn’t practiced it, and it was a good game plan for them.”

You have free articles remaining.

