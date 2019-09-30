Cheer up, Nebraska football fans. It's a new week and NU will not be seeing Ohio State anytime soon. Up next is the Wildcats. Let's hit the breakfast line.
Days until kickoff vs. Northwestern: 5.
The latest line: Huskers by 8.
What's coming up: Scott Frost and some Husker players will meet with reporters during Monday's weekly news conference. Frost is scheduled to talk at 12:30 p.m.
Morning buzz(words)
Fullback ... and option football: Nebraska fans loved the wrinkle in the Huskers' gameplan against Ohio State and Scott Frost hinted that there will be more.
"We want this to be part of what we're doing going forward," Frost said on his weekly TV show. "I think we have the personnel to do it."
Dedrick Mills: The junior tailback quietly had a solid night against Ohio State, averaging 6.1 yards per carry against OSU.
"He's strong, he's physical," Frost said on his weekly TV show. "He was able to stand up in that game and make some really good plays."
The main course
For Nebraska fans, it was a pleasant surprise. It surprised Ohio State, too.
Scott Frost had the Buckeyes on their heels when he rolled out the I-formation during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska used old-school Husker football to drive down to the Buckeye 26-yard line before the Buckeyes called a timeout to talk through adjustments.
“We took the timeout and got together and explained, ’OK, here’s what’s happening, here’s what we have to do,” OSU co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison told the Columbus Dispatch. “We got them stopped and then we had time on the sidelines to be able to go through it some more.”
One play after the timeout, Ohio State picked off a pass and then drove down the field and scored, which put an end to the fullback wrinkle.
“It’s smart guys who trust us and pay attention,” OSU co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley told the Dispatch. “The fact they can adjust that fast is awesome. It’s a credit to the players, because we hadn’t seen it, hadn’t practiced it, and it was a good game plan for them.”
Breakfast links
Steven M. Sipple hits on several topics, including Mills and Martinez, in his Monday column.
Dedrick Mills looked well-suited for a fullback role. He's a hard-charging, physical runner -- a physical player in general, writes @HuskerExtraSip— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 30, 2019
Take a peek at his Monday column: https://t.co/GP8901g3c0 #Huskers pic.twitter.com/vGEjtdnE6I
How much of a problem was Chase Young for the Huskers? The Husker Extra Rewind takes a look.
OSU's Chase Young has been perhaps the most dominant defensive player in college football in the first month.— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 29, 2019
That was on full display last night. @HuskerExtraPG takes a look back: https://t.co/9OYn6JnX9x #Huskers pic.twitter.com/mi9q9FXSsX
Kirk Herbstreit talks about what makes "College GameDay" special, especially in Lincoln.
"I just think it's the fans and how much they love the game."— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 29, 2019
Kirk Herbstreit said the fans make "College GameDay" special — and those that packed the east side of Memorial Stadium Saturday didn't disappoint #Huskers
Read: https://t.co/OlQnTIlZu5 pic.twitter.com/Fb1ggmD3yj
Did you miss Sipple's game grades from Saturday? They're nothing you want to take home to mom.
The grades are in for last night's Nebraska-Ohio State game — and they aren't pretty #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 29, 2019
Read: https://t.co/AkKr0WSI6g pic.twitter.com/TVjj1GnAGN
Nebraska can't allow a Buckeye hangover to linger, writes Steven M. Sipple.
ICYMI: @HuskerExtraSip wrote about Nebraska getting a close-up look at the team its chasing in the Big Ten — and what it means for the rest of this season and beyond #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 29, 2019
Read: https://t.co/G0RQPRtDv7 pic.twitter.com/cu63r1sEmU
NU landed a big recruit, literally and figuratively, before kickoff of Saturday's game.
Before Nebraska and Ohio State even kicked the ball off Saturday night, the #Huskers added Class of 2021 offensive tackle recruit Teddy Prochazka from Elkhorn South (Omaha).— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 29, 2019
Read: https://t.co/lThWVDq0Rx pic.twitter.com/NqQpeAU5oB
Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple go over the fallout from Saturday's game in a Facebook Live Replay.
Jumping on Facebook Live with @HuskerExtraSip in about 10 minutes. Join us. Let it out. Get in a fight in the comments section. Whatever you need. https://t.co/XjignGrW6v. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 29, 2019
Did you see Ndamukong Suh rumbling into the end zone Sunday?
Shaq Barrett forces the fumble and @NdamukongSuh takes it to the house against his former team!@Buccaneers cross the 50-point mark. #TBvsLAR— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019
