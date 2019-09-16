{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Rise and shine. This week marks the official start to Big Ten play for the Huskers.

Days until kickoff at Illinois: 5.

The latest line: Huskers by 7½.

What's coming up: Scott Frost will have his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Several Husker players also are expected to talk ahead of the weekend trip to Champaign, Illinois.

Morning buzz(words)

Better. "We got better," Scott Frost said on his weekly coaches TV show. "There's still a lot of things we can fix and improve on, but I think it was a big step in the right direction."

Run defense: The Huskers are ranked third in the country in yards allowed per rush (2.2). NU hasn't gone against any running juggernauts so far (South Alabama is 43rd in rushing offense, Colorado is 89th, Northern Illinois is ranked 125th), but it's a good sign for the Blackshirts heading into Big Ten play.

Lamar Jackson: The senior cornerback had a career-high four pass breakups in Nebraska's 44-8 win against Northern Illinois, and Frost -- on his Sunday television show -- said Jackson dislocated his finger during the game before getting it back in place and coming back into the game. "He didn't blink. He's playing well, he's playing well," Frost said.

Coffee talk

Losing 34-31 at home to Eastern Michigan isn't going to fill seats. So Illinois is hoping to combat that this week with ... free tickets!

According to the Chicago Tribune's Shannon Ryan, Illinois is giving away free tickets to students for Saturday's 7 p.m. contest against the Huskers.

Nebraska fans have found creative ways to get tickets to road games (See: Colorado). Fans might have to find creative ways to pass off as Illinois students for free tickets, though here's guessing it won't cost a lot to get into Illinois' Memorial Stadium.

Breakfast links

Speaking of Blackshirts, are they for real? A former Husker assistant sees improvement, but also some spots to get better, writes Steven M. Sipple.

Parker Gabriel takes a deeper dive into the Huskers' no-fear mentality in calling plays against Northern Illinois.

Did you miss Sipple's grade report from Saturday's game?

Check out Sipple's postgame column from Saturday night:

Lessons learned lead to finishing touches for Nebraska against Northern Illinois:

The Nebraska defense puts together four strong quarters:

Special teams play on Saturday night was special and not-so-special:

It was a big recruiting weekend for the Huskers:

We're sure this will cheer up fans in Sparty-ville:

