Rise and shine. This week marks the official start to Big Ten play for the Huskers.
Days until kickoff at Illinois: 5.
The latest line: Huskers by 7½.
What's coming up: Scott Frost will have his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Several Husker players also are expected to talk ahead of the weekend trip to Champaign, Illinois.
Morning buzz(words)
Better. "We got better," Scott Frost said on his weekly coaches TV show. "There's still a lot of things we can fix and improve on, but I think it was a big step in the right direction."
Run defense: The Huskers are ranked third in the country in yards allowed per rush (2.2). NU hasn't gone against any running juggernauts so far (South Alabama is 43rd in rushing offense, Colorado is 89th, Northern Illinois is ranked 125th), but it's a good sign for the Blackshirts heading into Big Ten play.
Lamar Jackson: The senior cornerback had a career-high four pass breakups in Nebraska's 44-8 win against Northern Illinois, and Frost -- on his Sunday television show -- said Jackson dislocated his finger during the game before getting it back in place and coming back into the game. "He didn't blink. He's playing well, he's playing well," Frost said.
Coffee talk
Losing 34-31 at home to Eastern Michigan isn't going to fill seats. So Illinois is hoping to combat that this week with ... free tickets!
According to the Chicago Tribune's Shannon Ryan, Illinois is giving away free tickets to students for Saturday's 7 p.m. contest against the Huskers.
Nebraska fans have found creative ways to get tickets to road games (See: Colorado). Fans might have to find creative ways to pass off as Illinois students for free tickets, though here's guessing it won't cost a lot to get into Illinois' Memorial Stadium.
Illinois is giving away free tickets to students for Saturday's game against Nebraska.— Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) September 15, 2019
Breakfast links
Speaking of Blackshirts, are they for real? A former Husker assistant sees improvement, but also some spots to get better, writes Steven M. Sipple.
Are the Blackshirts for real? They've shown improvement, writes @HuskerExtraSip, but former assistant George Darlington says the #Huskers 'D' is in need of talent upgrades: https://t.co/S0QI8L4ieB pic.twitter.com/jqHeYOxnKF— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 16, 2019
Parker Gabriel takes a deeper dive into the Huskers' no-fear mentality in calling plays against Northern Illinois.
Husker Extra Rewind: Big plays in first half a reward for Huskers' aggressive approach, writes @HuskerExtraPG #Huskershttps://t.co/kw9CcvrGd0 pic.twitter.com/s8tTUMgQiq— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 15, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Did you miss Sipple's grade report from Saturday's game?
The grades are in. @HuskerExtraSip delivers the report card on the #Huskers' performance against NIU.https://t.co/Mw1HumEP5A pic.twitter.com/dDMYURmLgX— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 15, 2019
Check out Sipple's postgame column from Saturday night:
Yes, the win was significant. The Huskers are in a key recruiting stretch. Plus, they needed momentum going into the Big Ten schedule, especially after the gut-punch loss at Colorado, writes @HuskerExtraSip #Huskershttps://t.co/MlbdpBgazm pic.twitter.com/ML1VSgwPFQ— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 15, 2019
Lessons learned lead to finishing touches for Nebraska against Northern Illinois:
"We’ve had to learn a lot of lessons as a football team, coaches and players alike, since I got to Nebraska. I kind of feel like we rounded a little bit of a corner."— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 15, 2019
Updated game story from @HuskerExtraPG #Huskershttps://t.co/8iPymKTg3w pic.twitter.com/TrwYmW4tyH
The Nebraska defense puts together four strong quarters:
This week the defense had a good first half, and that really held up during a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, as the Blackshirts kept the Huskies out on two plays from the 1-yard line. https://t.co/RUv70ijIZ4 #Huskers pic.twitter.com/nc2e3NXeSA— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 15, 2019
Special teams play on Saturday night was special and not-so-special:
Special teams provide highlights for both sides in odd-looking first half, writes @HuskerExtraCBhttps://t.co/xeWq25WuL9 pic.twitter.com/5AOIUEjVrO— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 15, 2019
It was a big recruiting weekend for the Huskers:
Huskers host one of their biggest group of recruits for a game weekend since Frost's arrival https://t.co/gqWcUi7P7C #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 15, 2019
We're sure this will cheer up fans in Sparty-ville:
Pac-12 confirms error at end of AS)MSU game: Sun Devils should have been penalized for leaping on FG pic.twitter.com/uXwz5s57jS— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 16, 2019