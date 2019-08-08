Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 23.
What's coming up: Practice No. 6 is Thursday. Practice No. 7 is Friday and Scott Frost will meet with the media following Friday's practice.
Athlon Sports released a feature Wednesday where Big Ten coaches go "off the record" to dish on conference opponents.
A sampling of what Big Ten coaches said about Nebraska:
* "Scott Frost is going to get it turned around. He's already set the tone, you can tell right away. That's a different team in terms of behavior and attitude on the sidelines. We noticed it immediately." * "We see them out in recruiting showing in places they haven't in decades. That's the ability to score some points right away and promise immediate playing time in the Big Ten."
* "
They struggled a lot on defense, and they're still building it back. They need an identity. That's what separates a talented roster or a high-scoring team from a Northwestern or Wisconsin. You need a defense that can make it ugly." Running backs: Dedrick Mills continues to impress in his first fall camp, and Maurice Washington is extremely fast.
Recruiting: Sevion Morrison, one of the top Husker targets for the 2020 class, will announce his college decision on Aug. 21. The Tulsa running back is also considering Arkansas, Baylor and Missouri.
Morrison, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound back, is the nation's No. 33 running back, according to 247 Sports.
Safe to say, Dedrick Mills figures to have a big role this fall:
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Adrian Martinez is QB1, but Luke McCaffrey is pushing for QB2:
More Wan'Dale Robinson buzz:
Parker Gabriel had plenty of observation notes from Wednesday's practice:
True freshman Bryce Benhart is getting reps with the No. 2 team:
More news and notes in the Red Report:
We have a Stanley Morgan sighting:
Suh's versatility benefiting his new team, Tampa Bay:
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive lineman Damian Jackson (38) runs sprints Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters runs drills with players Wednesday during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches players run through drills Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez hands off the ball to Wan'Dale Robinson (1) on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebackers coach Barrett Ruud approaches head coach Scott Frost (left) and defensive backs assistant coach Travis Fischer on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) talks to quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters runs drills with players Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost throws a football Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez hands off the ball to Maurice Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska wide receiver Jamie Nance (3), tight end Travis Vokolek and offensive lineman Nick Virka (62) watch scrimmages from the sideline Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller (31) yells encouragement to his teammates as they approach the end zone to begins sprints and drills Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska wide receivers (from left) Andre Hunt, JD Spielman, Jaron Woodyard jump and roll in an agility drill Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll runs to the next drill station Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska freshman running back Rahmir Johnson runs the ball Wednesday during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) runs through drills Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman dances in between drills Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills carries the ball Wednesday during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska place kicker Barret Pickering watches drills from the practice field outside of the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills carries the ball Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks over to talk to teammates Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (83) and Bryce Benhart (right) run through drills Wednesday during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens watches drills from the sideline Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball Wednesday during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Linebackers coach Barrett Ruud (left) watches from behind linebacker Mohamed Barry as players run a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Linebacker Caleb Tannor (right) runs a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebacker Caleb Tannor prepares for a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer (28) runs through a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson runs a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer (28) runs a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti gives instructions during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller keeps teammates pumped up during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebackers Jackson Hannah follows the action during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti (left) gives instructions to defensive lineman Casey Rogers during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) drills during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer watches a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive back Noa Pola-Gates (26) runs through a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry runs a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti gives instructions during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) runs a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry runs a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
NU football practice, 8.7
Nebraska linebackers coach Barrett Ruud watches players run through a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or
cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.