Rise and shine.
Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 25.
What's coming up: The Huskers have Tuesday off. They'll return to the practice field at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. The first 20-30 minutes will be open to the media. Troy Walters, offensive assistants and some offensive players will talk after practice.
Buzz words
Quinton Newsome: The true freshman corner from Georgia has made a big impression through four practices, according to NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher (See link below). "He competes at a high level. He makes plays on the ball, and that's something we've struggled with in the past," Fisher said.
Turnovers: "Personally, being four days in, I think we’re way ahead," NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said after Monday's practice, noting the defense grabbed three or four interceptions and forced two fumbles during practice No. 4.
Morning starters
Dicaprio Bootle and Marquel Dismuke arrived at Nebraska together as part of the Huskers’ 2016 class, but their careers took separate paths from there.
Both saw time in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and each started once, but Bootle ascended to the top of NU’s cornerback depth chart last year, while Dismuke found himself a reserve and special teams regular.
Now, Dismuke, a Calabasas, California native, came out of spring as a starter next to junior Deontai Williams and will seek to fend off several up-and-comers to become a regular starter for the first time in his career.
“We started from the bottom of this thing, you know,” Bootle said Monday. “We came in, we redshirted, we stayed down and did the time. We had the conversations on long nights, had the early mornings working out, all that kind of stuff.
“That’s my boy to the end, and I’m happy for him that he finally gets his opportunity to play.”
Opponent watch
Graham Mertz is the highly touted recruit, but Jack Coan appears to the leader in the clubhouse in Wisconsin's quarterback race.
Quarterback Jack Coan dominates 1st-team reps during Badgers' first open practice of fall camp https://t.co/P2ZgUGDIIu pic.twitter.com/0tzIaT4Gsm— Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) August 5, 2019
Breakfast links
News and notes from Monday's post-practice, including JoJo's Domann's absence:
Red Report: Domann not yet cleared for camp; WR Robinson 'a problem' for defense; Fisher insights #Huskershttps://t.co/mHBpZGx4S1 pic.twitter.com/x1AtQXHX3e— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 6, 2019
Jovan Dewitt got yelled at by Scott Frost recently. But it was a good thing:
“... for me, the ultimate release is to be able to be on the grass and coaching ball and working with our guys.”#Huskers OLB coach Dewitt lost 102 pounds during cancer battle, but he's back to work and loving ithttps://t.co/loCecfUCZL pic.twitter.com/6CFydSP71B— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 5, 2019
Erik Chinander sees physical and mental differences across the board on defense:
Nebraska's defense is bigger -- and stronger -- and physically faster than it was even in the spring. A second summer in the weight room has continued to transform the Huskers' roster. https://t.co/eYCfpwGkzG pic.twitter.com/Dxi952f5jY— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 6, 2019
Dedrick Mills received a comparison to a Seattle Seahawks running back Monday:
(Via @LJSSportsWagner): Husker running back Mills continues to impress https://t.co/S9xxWGvJTN pic.twitter.com/sCtDv3RGyD— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 5, 2019
Former Husker offensive tackle Alex Lewis is on the move:
The #Jets acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the #Ravens, some necessary depth for an offensive line that has little behind Kelechi Osemele and Brian Winters at the guard position https://t.co/5BwbG74Ref via @AlbaneseLaura pic.twitter.com/PgfODz60e3— Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) August 5, 2019
If odds are your thing:
Biggest changes in @CaesarsOnline national title odds, from mid-June to present:— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 5, 2019
1. Memphis (from +100,000 to +75,000)
2. TCU (from +25,000 to +20,000)
3. Penn State (from +12,500 to +8,000)
4. Utah (from +10,000 to +7,500)
5. NEBRASKA (from +4,000 to +2,500)
The freshmen defensive backs have been thrown into the fire:
Among incoming freshman DBs, Newsome makes biggest strides early in camp, Fisher says https://t.co/V2c0X4vffL #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 5, 2019