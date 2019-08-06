{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Picture Day, 5.15

Nebraska junior Marquel Dismuke has started only one game on defense in college. But he has a great chance to be a regular starter in 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Rise and shine.

Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 25.

What's coming up: The Huskers have Tuesday off. They'll return to the practice field at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. The first 20-30 minutes will be open to the media. Troy Walters, offensive assistants and some offensive players will talk after practice.

Buzz words

Quinton Newsome: The true freshman corner from Georgia has made a big impression through four practices, according to NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher (See link below). "He competes at a high level. He makes plays on the ball, and that's something we've struggled with in the past," Fisher said.

Turnovers: "Personally, being four days in, I think we’re way ahead," NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said after Monday's practice, noting the defense grabbed three or four interceptions and forced two fumbles during practice No. 4.

Morning starters

Dicaprio Bootle and Marquel Dismuke arrived at Nebraska together as part of the Huskers’ 2016 class, but their careers took separate paths from there.

Both saw time in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and each started once, but Bootle ascended to the top of NU’s cornerback depth chart last year, while Dismuke found himself a reserve and special teams regular.

Now, Dismuke, a Calabasas, California native, came out of spring as a starter next to junior Deontai Williams and will seek to fend off several up-and-comers to become a regular starter for the first time in his career.

“We started from the bottom of this thing, you know,” Bootle said Monday. “We came in, we redshirted, we stayed down and did the time. We had the conversations on long nights, had the early mornings working out, all that kind of stuff.

“That’s my boy to the end, and I’m happy for him that he finally gets his opportunity to play.”

Opponent watch

Graham Mertz is the highly touted recruit, but Jack Coan appears to the leader in the clubhouse in Wisconsin's quarterback race.

Breakfast links

News and notes from Monday's post-practice, including JoJo's Domann's absence:

Jovan Dewitt got yelled at by Scott Frost recently. But it was a good thing:

Erik Chinander sees physical and mental differences across the board on defense:

Dedrick Mills received a comparison to a Seattle Seahawks running back Monday:

Former Husker offensive tackle Alex Lewis is on the move:

If odds are your thing:

The freshmen defensive backs have been thrown into the fire:

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

