Scott Frost news conference

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost answers questions about fall camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, during a press conference at Memorial Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Good morning and happy Friday! Let's get to the links.

Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 15.

What's coming up: Fall camp practice No. 13 is Friday morning at Hawks Championship Center. Head coach Scott Frost is set to speak to reporters following practice.

Morning buzz(words)

Joe Gibbs. Yes, the three-time Super Bowl champion coach and NASCAR team owner. He was in Lincoln this week taking in practice.

Opponent watch

Northwestern: The assumption is/was that Trevor Johnson, a heralded five-star quarterback and Clemson transfer, is the Wildcats' guy this year. But listen to Pat Fitzgerald, and the starting QB picture may not be settled yet.

Enter Kansas native and senior TJ Green.

"In many ways Green is Johnson’s opposite," The Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein wrote. "A Google search of “TJ Green 247Sports” for his recruiting profile on the website first turns up a running back who chose Utah. Then a safety who picked Clemson. Green’s recruiting timeline has one entry: a 2015 official visit to Stanford."

Breakfast links

Freshman Will Farniok has add weight and is seeking to be in the center of things.

Up for some leftover notes from Wednesday's media access?

The latest Husker Extra podcast hits on many, many topics.

A pair of opposing pass rushers on the Husker schedule making a short list of the college's best players, according to Todd McShay.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

Sports editor

Clark Grell is sports editor.

