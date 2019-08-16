Good morning and happy Friday! Let's get to the links.
Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 15.
What's coming up: Fall camp practice No. 13 is Friday morning at Hawks Championship Center. Head coach Scott Frost is set to speak to reporters following practice.
Morning buzz(words)
Joe Gibbs. Yes, the three-time Super Bowl champion coach and NASCAR team owner. He was in Lincoln this week taking in practice.
Thank you to HOF, 3X Super Bowl Champion, Coach Gibbs for stopping by and encouraging our men!#GBR x #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/PFhU3W1qnw— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 15, 2019
Opponent watch
Northwestern: The assumption is/was that Trevor Johnson, a heralded five-star quarterback and Clemson transfer, is the Wildcats' guy this year. But listen to Pat Fitzgerald, and the starting QB picture may not be settled yet.
Enter Kansas native and senior TJ Green.
"In many ways Green is Johnson’s opposite," The Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein wrote. "A Google search of “TJ Green 247Sports” for his recruiting profile on the website first turns up a running back who chose Utah. Then a safety who picked Clemson. Green’s recruiting timeline has one entry: a 2015 official visit to Stanford."
.@TeddyGreenstein: Hand Northwestern's starting quarterback job to Hunter Johnson?— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 15, 2019
Not so fast — TJ Green deserves every chance to earn it.https://t.co/r6ymfbJUUZ pic.twitter.com/30GKF3TSdS
Breakfast links
Freshman Will Farniok has add weight and is seeking to be in the center of things.
Will Farniok is up to 300 pounds and aiming for the starting center job in his redshirt freshman season.— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 16, 2019
From @HuskerExtraPG: https://t.co/c4em3vqcRI #Huskers pic.twitter.com/3RrGjWyVyP
Up for some leftover notes from Wednesday's media access?
Red Report: Barry lauds 'easy to lead' defense; OL grades on the rise; options on special teams https://t.co/Gi4YvModiu #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 15, 2019
The latest Husker Extra podcast hits on many, many topics.
.@HuskerExtraSip @HuskerExtraPG and @HuskerExtraCB discuss the latest from Nebraska football preseason camp -- including 45 minutes of practice open to reporters this week -- and talk new DL arrival Jahkeem Green: https://t.co/kfhFyaRrRL #Huskers pic.twitter.com/6l32Oj4RDJ— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 16, 2019
A pair of opposing pass rushers on the Husker schedule making a short list of the college's best players, according to Todd McShay.
If you're looking for playmakers, @McShay13 says the the 2020 NFL draft has plenty of them.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 15, 2019
Full list (E+) https://t.co/EiMrE595fl pic.twitter.com/rQkKcMVOih
