Husker backfield has question marks after veteran Mills, but Frost likes NU's young options

As Scott Frost talked Wednesday night on the radio about his 2020 offense and a variety of other topics, perhaps nothing jumped out more than what he said about a pair of incoming wide receivers Omar Manning and Zavier Betts.

"To be honest with you, in my coaching career, I've never really had guys that look like those two," Frost said in an interview on the Husker Sports Nightly radio show. "Both those guys have NFL bodies and I think Omar looks like a Sunday guy right now. It's up to us as coaches to make sure we get them to play that way."

Just as interesting, though, is what Frost said about the Cornhuskers’ backfield for the upcoming season.

It doesn’t take anything more than a glance at the depth chart to see that there are question marks behind senior Dedrick Mills.

Mills got better as the season went along in his first year at NU as a junior college transfer, finishing the season with 745 yards (5.2 per carry) and 10 touchdowns.

His 143 attempts was one off sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez’s team-high. The next two after that? Freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (88) and sophomore running back Maurice Washington (50). That’s where it gets interesting for the Huskers.