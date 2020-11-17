Husker athletes' graduation success rate among the top of the Big Ten

Nebraska once again scored well in the NCAA's annual analysis of graduation rates among college athletes.

The latest round of data released by the NCAA shows NU posted a 94% graduation success rate, marking the eighth straight year the Huskers improved upon the school record, and the third straight year above 90%.

Nebraska had 13 programs hit perfect marks, according to a school news release: men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, rifle, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, women’s tennis and volleyball.

The high rate is nothing new for volleyball, women's basketball and women's tennis — all three sports have hit perfect marks in each of the 16 years that the NCAA has put together the GSR ratings.

Nebraska's football program checked in at 88%, which ranks No. 10 among public schools in the Power Five conferences and outpaces the Football Bowl Subdivision average of 80%.