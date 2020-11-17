 Skip to main content
Husker athletes' graduation success rate among the top of the Big Ten
HUSKER ATHLETICS

Husker athletes' graduation success rate among the top of the Big Ten

Memorial Stadium, 11.12

The east side of Memorial Stadium shown last Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska once again scored well in the NCAA's annual analysis of graduation rates among college athletes. 

The latest round of data released by the NCAA shows NU posted a 94% graduation success rate, marking the eighth straight year the Huskers improved upon the school record, and the third straight year above 90%. 

Nebraska had 13 programs hit perfect marks, according to a school news release: men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, rifle, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, women’s tennis and volleyball. 

The high rate is nothing new for volleyball, women's basketball and women's tennis — all three sports have hit perfect marks in each of the 16 years that the NCAA has put together the GSR ratings. 

Nebraska's football program checked in at 88%, which ranks No. 10 among public schools in the Power Five conferences and outpaces the Football Bowl Subdivision average of 80%. 

According to NU, "The GSR allows for a six-year window in which the student-athlete can earn his or her degree. Although the GSR includes student-athletes who transferred to Nebraska, it does not count student-athletes who transferred to another school and were academically eligible at the time of their transfer." 

According to a Tuesday release from the NCAA, the graduation success rate nationally at the Division I level this year hit 90% for the first time. 

NU's 94% mark overall tied for second in the Big Ten with Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Northwestern led the league at 98%. 

20 moments of Husker glory

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

