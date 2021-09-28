 Skip to main content
Husker assistant Dawson details 'death blow' special teams mistakes
Nebraska football practice 4.17

Nebraska assistant coach Mike Dawson directs players through a drill during a football practice April 17 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks at the NU athletics press conference on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Nebraska’s catastrophic punt execution that resulted in Michigan State’s Jayden Reed returning a punt 62 yards for a touchdown to tie the game with 3:47 left in regulation Saturday is one “we will carry with us for a long time,” Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said Tuesday.

In a 23-year coaching career, Dawson said, he’s learned to “wash away” most plays on special teams, whether good or bad.

“But that was one that will stick with you, and that’s the ultimate one I’ve ever seen,” Dawson said.

Dawson, who also coaches NU’s outside linebackers, spoke with the media for more than 15 minutes Tuesday, detailing Nebraska’s deficiencies in special teams against the Spartans and doing his best to try and parse through NU’s struggles.

“It’s one shot with the specialists, whether it’s a missed field goal, a missed punt, a bad snap, whatever it might be, and it’s a death blow to the game,” Dawson said. “It changes the game, alters the game completely.

“So I think those guys know and understand what happened, and know what we need going forward, and how we need to operate at that position.”

