Husker assistant Dawson details 'death blow' special teams mistakes

Nebraska assistant coach Mike Dawson directs players through a drill during a football practice April 17 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks at the NU athletics press conference on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Nebraska’s catastrophic punt execution that resulted in Michigan State’s Jayden Reed returning a punt 62 yards for a touchdown to tie the game with 3:47 left in regulation Saturday is one “we will carry with us for a long time,” Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said Tuesday.
In a 23-year coaching career, Dawson said, he’s learned to “wash away” most plays on special teams, whether good or bad.
“But that was one that will stick with you, and that’s the ultimate one I’ve ever seen,” Dawson said.
Dawson, who also coaches NU’s outside linebackers, spoke with the media for more than 15 minutes Tuesday, detailing Nebraska’s deficiencies in special teams against the Spartans and doing his best to try and parse through NU’s struggles.
“It’s one shot with the specialists, whether it’s a missed field goal, a missed punt, a bad snap, whatever it might be, and it’s a death blow to the game,” Dawson said. “It changes the game, alters the game completely.
“So I think those guys know and understand what happened, and know what we need going forward, and how we need to operate at that position.”
Photos: Nebraska meets No. 20 Michigan State in East Lansing
Sam Foltz's parents, Gerald and Jill, present his jersey at the coin flip before the Nebraska football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker walks into Spartan Stadium before the game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 25, in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne makes a throw against Nebraska during the first Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez takes a snap from center Cam Jurgens (51) during the first half against Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska special team players bring down Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor during the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Brody Belt looks for running room after a catch against Michigan State's Cal Haladay on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) follows through on a kick against Michigan State in the second half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs away from Michigan State's Cal Haladay (27) in the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers carries the ball in first quarter against Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Michigan State Spartans' receiver Tre Mosley (17) is tackled by Nebraska defenders Luke Reimer (left) and Pheldarius Payne on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) breaks a Michigan State defensive line that includes Jacub Panasiuk and Simeon Barrow (8) in the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes the ball against Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) and Xavier Henderson (3) in the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska receiver Brody Belt (32) runs with the ball as Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) pursues in the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to get past against Michigan State's Cal Haladay in the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan State linebacker Quavaris Crouch (6) dives for a loose ball as Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning gets to it first in the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson is pushed out of bounds by Michigan State's Quavaris Crouch (6) and Xavier Henderson (3) during the second half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison rushes against Michigan State in the second half on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is pursued by Nebraska defenders Damion Daniels (left), Garrett Nelson (rear) and Ben Stille (95) on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III runs around Nebraska defenders during overtime Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan State safety Angelo Grose breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck during the second half Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) breaks tackle by Michigan State defensive end Michael Fletcher during the second half Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich celebrates after bringing down Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne during the second half Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scores a touchdown ahead of Michigan State defenders Noah Harvey (45) and Darius Snow (23) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks off the field after losing to Mchigan State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on during overtime against Michigan State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps over Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke during overtime on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is sacked by Nebraska's Luke Reimer (left) and Pheldarius Payne on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (center) walks off the field after Michigan State kicked a field goal in overtime to win 23-20 in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III breaks a tackle by Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke on his way to the 1-yard line, setting up the Spartans' game-winning field goal in overtime on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Michigan State cornerback Chester Kimbrough (12) intercepts the ball intended for Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) in overtime Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson chases the ball on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter against Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) breaks a tackle by Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay during the second half Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III breaks a tackle by Nebraska defender Marquel Dismuke on his way to the 1-yard line, setting up the Spartan's game-winning field goal in overtime on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Michigan State in overtime on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin makes the game-winning field goal against Nebraska in overtime on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) is congratulated by teammate Nouredin Nouili after converting a field goal against Michigan State in the first half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) talks to teammate Myles Farmer (4) after Michigan State's Jayden Reed scored in the first half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp kicks a field goal against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (second right) talks to teammate Myles Farmer (right) after Michigan State's Jayden Reed scored against him in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan State's Jayden Reed (1) pulls in a touchdown pass in the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) rushes the ball against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts (15) looks to avoid Michigan State's Chester Kimbrough in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up on the sideline against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin has his field goal blocked by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (bottom center) in the first half Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) and JoJo Domann (13) in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Brody Belt (32) catches a pass against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) prowls the sideline against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Tate Wildeman (92) on the field during warmups before taking on Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks off the field under his own power with the Husker training staff after a Michigan State hit in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is helped to his feet by the Husker training staff after a Michigan State hit in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers throws a pass against Michigan State in the first quarter while filling in for Adrian Martinez on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
The Husker training staff tends to Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez after a Michigan State hit in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball with Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne in pursuit in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure from Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk (96) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Nebraska defense in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) practices kicks before the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Brody Belt (left) loses the ball on a Michigan State hit in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (right) celebrates after taking down Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure by Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk (96) in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defenders Deontai Williams (left) and Marquel Dismuke (right) sandwich Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is attended to by medical staff after taking a hit early in the first quarter against Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (center) is swarmed by Nebraska defenders Deontai Williams (8) and Damion Daniels in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez reaches for the end zone as he scores on a run against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts (15) drops a pass as Michigan State's Ronald Williams defends in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez escapes a tackle by Michigan State's defender Ben VanSumeren for a long run as Huskers' center Cam Jurgens (51) looks to block in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke pulls down an interception in front of Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor during the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on from the sidelines before the Huskers play Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans cheer for the team before the game against Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans (from left) Aden Gustafson, 12, of Carroll, Iowa; Alan Gustafson, of Urbandale, Iowa; and Diana Danielson, of Washington, D.C., cheer for the team before the game against Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
