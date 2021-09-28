Husker assistant Dawson details 'death blow' special teams mistakes, including what went wrong on fourth-quarter punt at MSU

Monday's special teams meeting, though, was focused on more than just NU's rotating punters. Dawson on Tuesday detailed what other responsibilities needed to happen on the fateful punt: Colton Fiest had what Dawson called "ultimate contain," and forced Reed to change course, but couldn't make the tackle. Nick Henrich made his correction too late. Isaac Gifford was down the field quickly and out of the play.

"We gotta try to come back and react to it. We've got to get it back inside by Fiest, we've got to get the rest of the guys coming back, and then Daniel — don't let one mistake become two by having a poor direction with the kick, and not being able to go ahead and help us save the day and get him down; at least give the defense a chance."

In short, it's on everyone involved with Nebraska's special teams. Not just the player who booted the ball.

"Everybody's got to be held accountable for their mistakes," Dawson said. "Not just the catastrophic one that my 13-year-old who doesn't even play football knew was a bad punt and was able to identify that."

That includes Nebraska's punt return unit, which often let the ball hit the turf on punts rather than try to field it on the fly.