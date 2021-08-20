Husker AD Trev Alberts has a five-year contract that can top $1M per year with bonuses

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has a five-year contract to lead the department, according to a copy of his contract obtained by the Journal Star via records request.
NU shared his full contract for the first time on Friday afternoon.
Alberts, who will make a salary of $800,000 in Lincoln, led the University of Nebraska-Omaha Athletic Department for 12 years before he was introduced as the head of the department at NU on July 14 and formally began his duties on July 19.
In 2020 at UNO, Alberts' salary was $255,000.
In addition to his salary, Alberts can make up to $220,000 in bonuses annually based on NU's performance in the LearfieldIMG College Directors' Cup, which measures athletic performance across sports.
The annual target bonus is set at $200,000, which Alberts receives if NU finishes between No. 16 and No. 20 in the rankings. He gets slightly less for anywhere between No. 30 and No. 20 and slightly more if the Huskers finish in the top 15. Alberts receives no bonus if Nebraska finishes outside the top 30.
Nebraska has not cracked the top 30 in the Directors' Cup standings in either of the past two years in which the full rankings were finalized. For 2020-21, NU was No. 35. Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all spring sports, Nebraska finished No. 48 in 2018-19.
Alberts can also make up to $110,000 in bonuses related to academic achievement depending on NU's combined two-year Academic Progress Rate scores.
The APR bonus is structured similarly to the Directors' Cup bonus, with a sliding scale between 80% to 110% of a $100,000 target bonus based on overall two-year APR score. Alberts does not get a bonus if NU's two-year score is below 970.
Alberts also receives a $100,000 bonus if the Nebraska football program wins a Big Ten Championship and $150,000 for a national title in football.
If Alberts remains employed on July 18, 2026, the final day of his contract, he is eligible for a $500,000 retention bonus.
Alberts signed the contract on July 14, the same day his hire was announced.
Alberts is set to make less than his predecessor, Bill Moos, who was paid nearly $3 million overall to retire 18 months before his contract was set to expire at the end of 2022. Moos was slated for a $1.2 million salary in 2022 after making $1.15 million this year. He is being paid in full for both and also is getting $1 million of a deferred compensation payment that was due at the end of his contract.
Alberts, though, has very similar bonus potential to Moos, and in one instance Alberts' bonus structure is more lucrative. They each had the same bonus if the football program wins the Big Ten and national title. Moos' academic-based target bonus was slightly higher than Alberts' at $125,000, but Alberts' Directors' Cup target bonus is considerably more than the $125,000 Moos had.
