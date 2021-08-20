Husker AD Trev Alberts has a five-year contract that can top $1M per year with bonuses

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has a five-year contract to lead the department, according to a copy of his contract obtained by the Journal Star via records request.

NU shared his full contract for the first time on Friday afternoon.

Alberts, who will make a salary of $800,000 in Lincoln, led the University of Nebraska-Omaha Athletic Department for 12 years before he was introduced as the head of the department at NU on July 14 and formally began his duties on July 19.

In 2020 at UNO, Alberts' salary was $255,000.

In addition to his salary, Alberts can make up to $220,000 in bonuses annually based on NU's performance in the LearfieldIMG College Directors' Cup, which measures athletic performance across sports.

The annual target bonus is set at $200,000, which Alberts receives if NU finishes between No. 16 and No. 20 in the rankings. He gets slightly less for anywhere between No. 30 and No. 20 and slightly more if the Huskers finish in the top 15. Alberts receives no bonus if Nebraska finishes outside the top 30.