Husker AD Trev Alberts has a five-year contract that can top $1 mil per year with bonuses
Husker AD Trev Alberts has a five-year contract that can top $1 mil per year with bonuses

  • Updated
Trev Alberts introduced as Nebraska AD, 7.14

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, shown here during his introductory news conference, touched on several topics Tuesday during a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Country Club of Lincoln.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a news-filled Wednesday that was headlined by an NCAA investigation into Nebraska's football program. The guys get into what it means and what the ramifications could be. That's followed by a discussion about the latest on-field developments from the week, including a TE room that's getting healthy, the status of LT Turner Corcoran and the way the RB room is shaping up. 

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has a five-year contract to lead the department, according to a copy of his contract obtained by the Journal Star via records request. 

NU shared his full contract for the first time on Friday afternoon. 

Alberts, who will make a salary of $800,000 in Lincoln, led the University of Nebraska-Omaha's athletic department for 12 years before he was introduced as the head of the department at NU on July 14 and formally began his duties on July 19. 

In 2020 at UNO, Alberts' salary was $255,000.

In addition to his salary, Alberts can make up to $220,000 in bonuses annually based on NU's performance in the Director's Cup, which measures athletic performance across sports. He can also make up to $110,000 in bonuses related to academic achievement depending on NU's combined two-year Academic Progress Rate scores. 

Alberts also receives a $100,000 bonus if the Nebraska football program wins a Big Ten Championship and $150,000 for a national title in football. 

If Alberts remains employed on July 18, 2026, the final day of his contract, he is eligible for a $500,000 retention bonus. 

Alberts signed the contract on July 14, the same day his hire was announced. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

