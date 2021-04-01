Husker AD Moos says he has 'not been contacted' in Pac-12 commissioner search following report

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is reportedly on a long list of preliminary candidates the Pac-12 Conference is working through as it looks for a new commissioner.

Moos, 70, is listed as a preliminary candidate in a San Jose Mercury News report along with several others, including former XFL executive and West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck and current West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez.

Moos downplayed his involvement in a text to the Journal Star on Friday morning.

"Flattered to be mentioned, but merely media speculation," he said. "Have not been contacted."

The report says as many as 10 to 12 may have already been discussed and none of the candidates "would qualify as finalists."

One source cited in the report said, "They're floating a lot of names to get reaction from the (conference) presidents."

Moos, of course, has a long history with the conference, having served as the athletic director at both Washington State and Oregon.