Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more

As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium.

“Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27.

Alberts, hired in July, said he enjoyed his first spring game since taking over at the helm of the athletic department here, but enjoyment and simplicity are not the same thing. NU had former players and donors in town on top of more than 100 recruits. A critical season-opener in football looms all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.

NU just had a massive media rights deal with JMI Sports fall through at the last minute. Fred Hoiberg is just off and running into a critical offseason. NU is going to begin paying every scholarship athlete on campus up to nearly $6,000 per year for academic achievement.

On and on the list goes.

Here’s a roundup of what Alberts covered in a few minutes with reporters Saturday:

Alberts offered his most expansive comments about the JMI deal, a 12-year, $215 million potential partnership, falling apart at the 11th hour and said NU has interest from other partners. Though the JMI deal was set to begin July 1 and that’s a clean start date because it’s the start of the fiscal year, Alberts said it’s not impossible that if his department finds a partnership it likes, it could start later this year. In other words, July 1 is not a hard drop-dead mark in either having a partnership in place or going another year with their own in-house team.

“JMI’s a great company and (CEO) Erik Judson is a very good person and he’s a friend,” Alberts said. “I made a commitment to myself and to my staff that we will not make decisions or do anything that we don’t think is in the best long-term interest of Nebraska. Even if that’s not in my personal best interest.

“It got to the point where I asked our lawyers and our CFO (Doug Ewald) is this in the best long-term interest of Nebraska, and the answer was 'No.' So, if that’s the case, we will not do deals.”

Alberts intimated that the fast-changing landscape of NIL and college athletics overall makes signing a decade-plus deal complicated. That’s part of the reason NU decided to take their operation in-house in the first place last year.

“The details of the agreement really matter,” Alberts said. “If you’re going to sign up to 12 years with a partner, they have to be in the best interest of the University of Nebraska. So what we’re all trying to figure out, you think about the challenge with Name, Image and Likeness and how that impacts your MMR partners. We don’t want to unnecessarily create internal competition.

“There’s a lot to learn but I think we’ll get to the right solution.”

NU announced Saturday that it will pay every scholarship athlete — full scholarship or partial — up to $5,980 per year for academic progress, an avenue of financial support made possible in the aftermath of the NCAA v. Alston U.S. Supreme Court case.

Alberts said the payments will likely be made in halves per semester and will be based on progress toward graduation.

“One of the reasons I came here is that the University of Nebraska presented every single opportunity that’s available for student-athletes, no matter what, no matter what the cost was,” Alberts said. “We took a hard look and that vision is not going to change here.”

There is cost, though. More than $3 million per year.

“That’s a $3.5-ish million unfunded source at this point, so those are some of the challenges that, as we’ve talked a lot about, a lot of people don’t want to hear this much because we’re about supporting young people, but we run a business,” Alberts said. “And we’re going to have to run a very clean and disciplined business to be able to have the resources necessary to fund these types of things, so we’ll do that.”

Alberts said NU has kept track of the war in Ukraine for any potential sign of disruption of the Ireland game this summer — not only that, but he has a son in the Army who is currently deployed to Germany — but that the game is all systems go at this point.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful for the student-athletes, but the reality is that, where we are as a program and an institution, I don’t know that you can think of a more important game. So you add all that up, in Ireland, in a unique environment, with everything that’s going on in the world, playing against a great team in Northwestern with a tremendous coach, a personal friend of mine, who’s going to be looking forward to providing a response to last year’s game here at Memorial Stadium, it’s going to be a really important game for our team with a bunch new players and new coaches.

“It’ll be a significant challenge.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.