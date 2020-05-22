Husker AD says variety of scenarios being considered, including a shortened football season

"We want to play those teams, but there could be a 12-game season, there could be 10 games, nine games," he said. "We could start the season in October. We could be playing more conference games, fewer conference games. The conference has done a very good job in all of our conversations of looking at all these scenarios. But there obviously have been no decisions."

Moos said he would like to see hard-and-fast scheduling decisions made by the end of June. Along those lines, he said, the ability to bring football players to campus beginning June 1 — a development that was finalized Friday — was a critical first step.

Meanwhile, Moos and other athletic directors will continue to assess the crowd question. How many fans will be allowed in stadiums? Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told reporters earlier this week that his athletic department has run several social distancing models to consider having fans in the stands at games this fall, and Ohio Stadium, with a normal capacity of more than 100,000, could hold a crowd closer to 20,000-22,000 fans and up to 40,000-50,000 "if guidelines are relaxed."

"We're way down the road in assessing that aspect, too," said Moos, forever mindful of Nebraska's 375-game sellout streak. "To me, if all we can have is 40,000 people in the stands, and 40,000 show up, then we've preserved the sellout streak."

