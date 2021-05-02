Husker 2022 QB target MJ Morris had an 'amazing experience' at Spring Game, could have college decision soon

There's nothing like a good, quick opening touchdown drive to impress a quarterback recruit.
Oh, and 36,000 fans don't hurt, either.
Class of 2022 quarterback MJ Morris came away from his first trip to Lincoln impressed and enthusiastic about what he saw with his mother during a trip to Memorial Stadium for Saturday's Red-White Spring Game.
He gushed about the trip after arriving back in Georgia on Sunday.
"That was our first time being in that area and it was definitely eye-opening and definitely an amazing experience," he said. "Everything was huge. We walked up to the stadium and I was like, 'Wow, this is absolutely amazing.' You see the Sea of Red — we got down to the stadium about an hour and a half before the game started to find parking and get something to eat and it was just filled with fans. Then you walk into the actual stadium and it seemed like an actual Saturday game, but people said it's not even close to where it usually is."
Omg 😳😳 #GBR pic.twitter.com/M4t5J6PQTc— MJ Morris (@mj_morris7) May 1, 2021
Then junior quarterback Adrian Martinez took Nebraska's offense right down the field and scored a touchdown on the opening drive, hitting Samori Toure for 27 yards and rushing for 27 more.
"I loved the offense," Morris said. "I loved that first drive they had when they marched the ball all the way down the field and scored on the first drive. That was definitely something to see, just how that play-calling worked. I could definitely see myself playing for (head coach Scott) Frost under that big crowd and that big Sea of Red."
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder said he chatted with fans in his section, took a few photos and generally just enjoyed the environment over the course of the scrimmage.
"It just makes you feel loved at that place," he said.
Morris is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 196 player overall in the country. He is also a four-star by the 247Sports Composite (No. 207 nationally), while 247Sports itself considers him a three-star.
In recent weeks he has also seen Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State. The trek to Lincoln was the last one on the docket for him and his family and now they think they're going to be in decision mode shortly. The Seminoles have two quarterbacks in their 2022 class already, but the other three do not yet have a signal-caller committed.
The recent round of visits has helped put some of the puzzle pieces in place.
"I have gained a lot," he said. "Of course, it's a little bit harder to gain everything and get the total feel because of course you can't be around the coaches, you can't be in the locker room and seeing the facilities. It's a little bit different, but I did gain a lot. I got to see it for myself, so I'm glad I got to see each school that I'm really considering in person and being there at their spring games and seeing how it would be like on a normal day there or on a college gameday.
"And then, of course, we've done the academic Zoom tours, the Zoom calls and all that, so I feel like I did gain a lot of the information that I needed to make a decision."
Decision time could be coming up quickly. Morris said he and his family are planning to sit down and talk within the next couple of weeks.
"It's been kind of busy and hard to find time because we're in baseball playoffs right now, but once we find a day, we're going to sit down and talk about it and go through the pros and cons and just pick the best school that's best for me.
"We've kind of talked about early-to-mid-May. If that changes, then I will take some officials," Morris said.
Where he will land is still up in the air, but the visit to Lincoln was categorically a success.
"Overall, I absolutely loved it," Morris said.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.