Husker 2022 QB target MJ Morris had an 'amazing experience' at Spring Game, could have college decision soon

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder said he chatted with fans in his section, took a few photos and generally just enjoyed the environment over the course of the scrimmage.

"It just makes you feel loved at that place," he said.

Morris is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 196 player overall in the country. He is also a four-star by the 247Sports Composite (No. 207 nationally), while 247Sports itself considers him a three-star.

In recent weeks he has also seen Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State. The trek to Lincoln was the last one on the docket for him and his family and now they think they're going to be in decision mode shortly. The Seminoles have two quarterbacks in their 2022 class already, but the other three do not yet have a signal-caller committed.

The recent round of visits has helped put some of the puzzle pieces in place.