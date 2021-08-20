How will Nebraska's 2021 season play out? The Journal Star staff offers its predictions

Grell: "Freshman flashbacks. There may still be flaws, but here's guessing No. 2 captures some of his first-year success with a couple more down-field threats to play with."

Head: "Better. The Nebraska QB cuts down turnovers and generates more plays through the passing game."

Sipple: "Headache causer. With more weapons around him, especially at receiver positions (including tight ends), Martinez becomes much more of a headache for defensive coordinators."

Veteran player we’re not talking about now, but will

Basnett: "Connor Culp, senior kicker. The guy was the Big Ten kicker of the year last season. He wins at least one game for NU this year."

Gabriel: "OLB Garrett Nelson came on strong late in 2020 and could take another step."

Grell: "OLB Caleb Tannor. The 6-3, 225-pounder is due."

Head: "Levi Falck. The former FCS star might not be as flashy as other Husker WRs, but his steady hands could prove valuable."