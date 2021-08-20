How will Nebraska's 2021 season play out? The Journal Star staff offers its predictions

A week from now, you'll be going over your checklist.
Chips. Check.
Brats. Check.
Beer, er, root beer. Check.
Fresh batteries in the remote. Check, check.
Then it will be game time. Nebraska begins the season at Illinois on Aug. 28. No one ever knows how a season will play out, but the Journal Star team is going to give it a whirl.
Here are our predictions for 2021:
Starting running back against Illinois
Chris Basnett (writer): "Sevion Morrison. He’s popped in fall practice and has great speed, and while he might not end the game, he’ll be out there at the beginning."
Parker Gabriel (beat writer): "Markese Stepp. His speedy recovery from foot surgery makes him the pick, closely, over Gabe Ervin and Morrison."
Clark Grell (sports editor): "Last week, my answer would have been Stepp. But Morrison received a lot of high praise this week, so the nod goes to the fall camp riser."
Nate Head (assistant sports/online editor): "Stepp. Expect up to four players to carry the ball, but let's say the physical runner from USC takes the first snap."
Steven M. Sipple (columnist): "Ervin. He wins starting job in a very tight race."
Nebraska’s leading receiver (by catches) by end of season
Basnett: "Samori Toure. Crazy productive at the FCS level, and has the veteran savvy needed to become a reliable target."
Gabriel: "Out of several candidates, Toure is a veteran and plays a featured spot (slot) in Scott Frost’s offense."
Grell: "Let's assume Toure and Omar Manning live up to expectations and attract extra attention from defenses. That will allow Oliver Martin to take advantage."
Head: "Toure. The 6-foot-3 Montana transfer figures to be a frequent target out of the slot position."
Sipple: "Toure. Well, Frost calls him an 'immediate-impact' player. So. …"
Nebraska’s leading tackler by end of season
Basnett: "Chris Kolarevic. Another FCS veteran who has been praised for his instincts."
Gabriel: "ILB Luke Reimer, as long as he stays on the field. Otherwise, JoJo Domann or Marquel Dismuke."
Grell: "If he stays healthy, it will be Reimer."
Head: "Reimer. The North Star grad is hard-nosed and doesn't shy away from contact."
Sipple: "Domann. He was No. 1 in this category last season, and is a better player now."
Turnovers created by the Blackshirts this season
Basnett: "Fourteen. NU forced just seven in eight games last season. Doubling that number seems reasonable."
Gabriel: "Going with modest expectations here given the lack of previous production: 21."
Grell: "Let's go 17. Cam Taylor-Britt and Quinton Newsome will contribute greatly here."
Head: "Twelve. The Huskers are placing an emphasis on creating more turnovers this season. Can they manage a little more than one per game?"
Sipple: "Twenty. Let’s make this easy: 10 picks, 10 fumble recoveries."
Adrian Martinez’s season in one or two words
Basnett: "Bounce back. He looks the part and talks the part, and with more weapons around him, Martinez goes out on a high note."
Gabriel: "Resurgence … mostly."
Grell: "Freshman flashbacks. There may still be flaws, but here's guessing No. 2 captures some of his first-year success with a couple more down-field threats to play with."
Head: "Better. The Nebraska QB cuts down turnovers and generates more plays through the passing game."
Sipple: "Headache causer. With more weapons around him, especially at receiver positions (including tight ends), Martinez becomes much more of a headache for defensive coordinators."
Veteran player we’re not talking about now, but will
Basnett: "Connor Culp, senior kicker. The guy was the Big Ten kicker of the year last season. He wins at least one game for NU this year."
Gabriel: "OLB Garrett Nelson came on strong late in 2020 and could take another step."
Grell: "OLB Caleb Tannor. The 6-3, 225-pounder is due."
Head: "Levi Falck. The former FCS star might not be as flashy as other Husker WRs, but his steady hands could prove valuable."
Sipple: "Dismuke. A hard-hitting safety, Dismuke will dislodge the ball more than any other Blackshirt this season."
Freshman we’re not talking about now, but will
Basnett: "Wideout Alante Brown. New additions to the receiver room may have overshadowed him in camp, but Brown is still an electric talent and one of the fastest players on the team."
Gabriel: "A real dark horse here: Freshman WR/KR Kamonte Grimes."
Grell: "LB Garrett Snodgrass. Could the York native work his way into the inside ’backer rotation?"
Head: "Nash Hutmacher. NU's defense is known for its veteran flavor, but maybe the first-year player can mix it up on the D-line."
Sipple: "Marques Buford on special teams? Maybe? Every freshman player gets talked about around here."
Number of first- or second-team All-Big Ten selections by season’s end
Basnett: "Three. One each from offense, defense, and special teams."
Gabriel: "Two. Taylor-Britt and one of Domann, an ILB or Cam Jurgens."
Grell: "Three. Taylor-Britt, Culp and TE Austin Allen."
Head: "Two. Taylor-Britt and Toure."
Sipple: "Five. Culp (first), Taylor-Britt (first), Cameron Jurgens (second), Domann (second), Deontai Williams (second). Jurgens enjoys breakout year of sorts, but Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is arguably nation’s best center."
Most important game
Basnett: "Illinois. Already a big one, the tension ramped up even more with the revelation that NU is dealing with a NCAA investigation. It’s absolutely imperative the Huskers get off to a good start."
Gabriel: "Aug. 28 at Illinois, for obvious reasons. Close runner-up: Sept. 26 at Michigan State, also for obvious reasons."
Grell: "No doubt, Aug. 28 is extremely important, but that (very winnable) roady at Michigan State comes after Oklahoma and before a critical October."
Head: "Illinois. I can see your eyes rolling. But, imagine the chaos if the Huskers drop that Week 0 contest at Illinois."
Sipple: "Everyone is going to say Illinois, and they’re not wrong."
Huskers’ final record
Basnett: 7-5. "Nebraska finally overtakes Iowa in the season finale to get to seven wins, with a chance for eight in the bowl game."
Gabriel: 7-6.
Grell: 6-7. "The schedule is a bear, especially November."
Head: 7-5. "Wins: Illinois, Fordham, Buffalo, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa."
Sipple: 7-5. "Selecting 8-4 is damned tempting, but the offensive line concerns me, as does the lack of a proven big-time pass-rusher."
Huskers’ bowl destination and opponent
Basnett: "Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Oklahoma State."
Gabriel: "Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. TCU. A win in the desert to send NU into the offseason. Let’s just not let late December get here too quickly."
Grell: "Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx. Virginia Tech will be waiting."
Head: "Pinstripe Bowl vs. NC State."
Sipple: "RedBox Bowl versus Colorado. Extremely cool matchup pitting rivals dating to Big Eight days."