How understanding 'assets and liabilities' has propelled Nebraska's linebacking corps in 2021

One play after JoJo Domann ripped through Northwestern’s offensive line and forced quarterback Ryan Hilinski into a second-quarter intentional grounding penalty on Saturday night, the Wildcats had a chance for a big play.
On second-and-20, Northwestern set up a screen pass and had three blockers out in front of running back Evan Hull. Instead of a big play, though, it went for no gain when Nebraska redshirt freshman inside linebacker Nick Henrich knifed across the three blockers from the middle of the field and cut down Hull, who otherwise had a lot of green grass in front of him.
“It was a great play,” Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Tuesday. “He’s an instinctive player. He understands the game. Some guys have a real knack for it, and you could see it back when he played in high school over here at (Omaha) Burke. Some guys, it takes reps, it takes feel to get that thing sorted out. He’s pretty natural with it.”
Ruud quickly mentioned another moment.
“He missed a screen later on in the game,” the coach said. “I let him know that, too.”
In the third quarter, Northwestern converted a third-and-11 on a screen to Andrew Clair. Henrich mugged up on the line of scrimmage like he was going to blitz, but bailed out. As he tried to follow the running back down the line of scrimmage, he got caught up in the offensive linemen. He got blocked and tripped Luke Reimer’s pursuit in the process.
“It was a little bit of a tough situation. We were showing a disguise and he got caught up in the line a little bit,” Ruud said. “He was in a little bit of a tough spot with the play call we had, but at the same time, that’s why we spend so much time watching ourselves (on tape)."
That’s life as a Big Ten linebacker. Even on days when you play well, in the midst of a breakout season individually, as a position group and as a defense, there’s still plenty to learn.
Here’s the good part, in Ruud’s eyes: “I guarantee you with a guy like him, it won’t happen again. That’s how I always learned. When you didn’t do something that was necessarily the correct way, especially when you hadn’t seen it before. That will be one I’m positive he’ll put in the bank and won’t be a repeat offender.”
Nebraska’s defense has taken a big jump through the first half of 2021. The Blackshirts are ranked No. 13 nationally in scoring defense (15.5 points per game), No. 36 in yards per play allowed (4.88) and No. 8 nationally in stop rate (81.9%), a stat compiled by The Athletic to measure how frequently a defense keeps the opponent from scoring. Last year, the Huskers finished No. 92.
Each level of the defense is playing better than it has so far under this coaching staff. The linebackers have taken perhaps the biggest year-over-year jump, though, and they've done it without Will Honas (knee) or Collin Miller (medical retirement in 2020). Henrich and Reimer patrol the middle with Chris Kolarevic as a regular rotator. Garrett Nelson (eight tackles for loss) and Domann (seven) are first and tied for second, respectively, in the Big Ten in tackles for loss. Caleb Tannor has three TFLs in a rotational role, tying his career-best in 2019 through just six games.
“Garrett’s been really solid on the edge,” Ruud said. “Not only rushing the quarterback, but just playing with technique, setting the edge, being physical in the game, too. He’s turned himself into a really complete player. JoJo has progressed from the year before. He’s kind of found a home at that walked-out nickel position and same deal, he knows the different issues that pop up and he’s always been pretty natural when it comes to making plays in space.”
Sometimes, listening to the group discuss defense sounds more like a business class than a chalk-talk session.
“We’re plenty talented enough. We know our assignments well enough,” Domann said Monday. “It’s about being locked into the moment, being present and knowing your assets and your liabilities to what you’re in and where they’re going to try to attack you.”
You don’t get to assets and liabilities in Football 101. It shows up only in graduate-level studies.
“That comes in all phases. Not only players, but coaches, too,” Ruud said. “The longer you’re in the system, the longer you’re with each other and the same people, you learn your problems. I was told this once and I believe it, that good defense is about understanding your own issues. Everything looks good on paper, it’s ‘Where are the problems?’ Our guys that have played a lot of football now, they’re starting to understand the issues of the defense, too, which is a big step.”
The veteran group faces one of its biggest tests of the season so far when Michigan comes to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The Wolverines and third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis are leading the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (255), are third on a per-carry basis (5.57) and are second to in rushing touchdowns (18).
So far, UM has run the ball on 70.7% of its offensive snaps and has thrown the ball just 95 times through five games.
“They’ve got a high volume of formations and personnel groupings,” Ruud said. “They do a really good job with, I call it window dressings. They have a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, a lot of formations that you’ve got to be able to adjust your own defense to.
“And then they do a really good job of running their staple concepts, but they have a bunch of different looks that they try to get you in to do that.”
The challenge for Nebraska, then? No repeat mistakes and understand your assets and liabilities.
“We played a good team and we had a couple mistakes. We’re playing a really good team, those couple things are going to be more,” Domann said. “If there’s three last week, there will be six this week and we can’t afford that. We’ve got to tidy down mentally and be on our p's and q's.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.