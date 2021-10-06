How understanding 'assets and liabilities' has propelled Nebraska's linebacking corps in 2021

“It was a little bit of a tough situation. We were showing a disguise and he got caught up in the line a little bit,” Ruud said. “He was in a little bit of a tough spot with the play call we had, but at the same time, that’s why we spend so much time watching ourselves (on tape)."

That’s life as a Big Ten linebacker. Even on days when you play well, in the midst of a breakout season individually, as a position group and as a defense, there’s still plenty to learn.

Here’s the good part, in Ruud’s eyes: “I guarantee you with a guy like him, it won’t happen again. That’s how I always learned. When you didn’t do something that was necessarily the correct way, especially when you hadn’t seen it before. That will be one I’m positive he’ll put in the bank and won’t be a repeat offender.”

Nebraska’s defense has taken a big jump through the first half of 2021. The Blackshirts are ranked No. 13 nationally in scoring defense (15.5 points per game), No. 36 in yards per play allowed (4.88) and No. 8 nationally in stop rate (81.9%), a stat compiled by The Athletic to measure how frequently a defense keeps the opponent from scoring. Last year, the Huskers finished No. 92.