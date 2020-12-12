How two Minnesota drives spelled trouble for the Blackshirts, who now go back to drawing board

"I think we set the front the wrong way on the big run, and we're just trying to make a play, get the ball back," NU senior linebacker JoJo Domann said. "They're calling their best plays, we're trying to play sound in every facet, all three levels, (and) it's tough."

Minnesota finished with 212 yards on 43 carries, and Ibrahim's day also included a 26-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter.

After holding Iowa to 2.9 rushing yards per attempt and holding Purdue to minus-2 rushing yards, the Blackshirts struggled to contain the Gopher running attack (4.9 yards per attempt).

Despite being without 33 players, many on offense, Minnesota was still able to rely on its bread and butter, especially in the second half. The Gophers had a 20:07-9:53 advantage in time of possession over the final 30 minutes.

"They just tried to bleed the clock, and they did a good job of checking with their coaches, getting into the plays that they wanted and just trying to execute them against us," Bootle said. "At the end of the day, we just need to be better as a defense."

Minnesota's final drive of the first half also hit the Huskers hard.