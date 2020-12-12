How two Minnesota drives spelled trouble for the Blackshirts, who now go back to drawing board

Nebraska wasn't done yet.
The Huskers had pulled to within a touchdown, there was 4 minutes, 42 seconds remaining on the clock and Scott Frost had all three timeouts in his pocket.
Minnesota also was playing with several backup offensive linemen due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Huskers, however, never got the ball back.
The Golden Gophers and star running back Mohamed Ibrahim did what they do best — run the ball and chew time off the clock — and they sliced their way down the field in the closing minutes of a 24-17 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The drive started with a completion to Clay Geary on an out pattern. It ended with a knee at the Husker 5-yard line. Though it yielded no points, it was the Gophers' biggest drive of the game.
"We did have a chance to get them off the field and ultimately we didn't, and that falls in our hands," Husker senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said.
The Blackshirts kept Ibrahim in check for about 55 minutes. The junior running back had 14 carries for 49 yards, about 114 below his season average, midway through the fourth quarter.
Needing to play keep-away, P.J. Fleck turned to his bell cow. Ibrahim had five carries for 59 yards on the final drive. He found two big holes on runs of 31 and 12 yards, and the 12-yarder could have been 18 but Ibrahim slid down at the NU 6 to keep the ball in the Gophers' hands.
"I think we set the front the wrong way on the big run, and we're just trying to make a play, get the ball back," NU senior linebacker JoJo Domann said. "They're calling their best plays, we're trying to play sound in every facet, all three levels, (and) it's tough."
Minnesota finished with 212 yards on 43 carries, and Ibrahim's day also included a 26-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter.
After holding Iowa to 2.9 rushing yards per attempt and holding Purdue to minus-2 rushing yards, the Blackshirts struggled to contain the Gopher running attack (4.9 yards per attempt).
Despite being without 33 players, many on offense, Minnesota was still able to rely on its bread and butter, especially in the second half. The Gophers had a 20:07-9:53 advantage in time of possession over the final 30 minutes.
"They just tried to bleed the clock, and they did a good job of checking with their coaches, getting into the plays that they wanted and just trying to execute them against us," Bootle said. "At the end of the day, we just need to be better as a defense."
Minnesota's final drive of the first half also hit the Huskers hard.
After Nebraska took a 14-10 lead, Cam Wiley caught the right side and took off for a 61-yard run, Deontai Williams dropped a potential interception and Cam Taylor-Britt's targeting call on third-and-14 from the NU 18 cultivated a touchdown drive just before halftime.
"That definitely influenced the game," Domann said. "We were trying to get off the field and get our offense the ball, and they bust one on the first play. And then losing a great player like Cam and missing out on that interception, it's just the tale of the game, right?"
Domann said it was important to create three-and-outs and turnovers. Minnesota had just one three-and-out, and the Huskers came up empty on turnovers and sacks.
"We understood as the game went on that we dictate the result of this game because things weren't really going our way on the other side of the ball," said Domann, who had seven tackles. "We had to create a turnover and we had to get off the field, and we didn't do any of those."
