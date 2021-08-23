How to handle a rowdy road crowd, as explained by Adrian Martinez

There wasn't much need to quiet any opposing crowds in 2020.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and his teammates spent the winter playing in empty stadiums during the Big Ten's COVID season, meaning the communication needed to drown out the noise and excel away from the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium wasn't at quite the same priority.
But the noise is set to return in 2021. The Huskers will play road games at Illinois, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, with some of those destinations notoriously more rowdy than others.
And when the decibels get turned up in places like Norman and Madison, Martinez has to be the man to control the message when Nebraska's offense is on the field. With 14 career road games under his belt, Martinez has seen just about every scenario an opposing fan base can cook up.
The biggest challenge in handling a noisy environment: "The biggest thing is communication. Communication between myself and the rest of the skill players, myself and the offensive line, making sure our calls are all on the same page," Martinez said. "Outside of that I think we have a pretty great environment ourselves (in Lincoln), so we’re used to playing in front of a lot of fans. That usually isn’t the issue. It’s just communicating, and communicating clearly."
It helps, Martinez said, that Nebraska has a solid system for signaling in plays from the sideline in its no-huddle attack. There are at least two people flashing a variety of hand signals before each play, as well as the stack of poster boards with photos on them to signify various formations and plays.
The best way to relay audibles: The work isn't done once the signals are in. Based on what he's seeing as he surveys the defense, Martinez can audible into a better play for the look NU's offense is getting. When the heat is bearing down, that's not as simple as just shouting out instructions.
"My usual method is just getting as close as I can and as quick as possible to each of those guys, right to left, left to right, and making sure they can all hear me, then getting some sort of confirmation that all our guys are on the same page," Martinez said.
The best way to quiet an opposing crowd: If all goes well, Nebraska will eventually hit the mute button on the opponent's fans. "Score a touchdown," Martinez said. "Simple as that."
Steven M. Sipple: Huskers' camp vibe suggests players are hungry to prove doubters wrong
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙠𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙛 (𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙪𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨) 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮. ’𝘾𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩. 𝙄𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙨𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙨, 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙨, 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 (𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙩) 𝘽𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙖. 𝙋𝙝𝙮𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 11 𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄 𝙖𝙢 𝙖𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙄𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 — 𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙂𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙯𝙠𝙮
𝘿𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙄𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙞𝙨? 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙤𝙧 𝙄𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙞𝙨? — 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙯
𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙥𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙗𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨, 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙞𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨? 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙚 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙢 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙌𝘽, 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙚𝙣𝙙 — 𝙇𝙡𝙤𝙮𝙙 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜
𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝘽𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙖 𝙧𝙪𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙟𝙚𝙩 𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙤𝙣 𝙪𝙨? — 𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙮 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙧
𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖'𝙨 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙧𝙪𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙙𝙜𝙚? 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨? 𝙌𝘽 𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨? 𝙄𝙣 𝙢𝙮 𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙚𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙙 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣. 𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙪𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙞𝙥? — 𝙍𝙚𝙜𝙜 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙨
𝙄𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙡 "𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧" 𝙤𝙧 "𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧?" 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨, 𝙄'𝙡𝙡 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜 𝙪𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙣 — 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣 𝙈. 𝘽𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙥
