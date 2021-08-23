 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to handle a rowdy road crowd, as explained by Adrian Martinez
0 Comments
topical

How to handle a rowdy road crowd, as explained by Adrian Martinez

From the 2021 Nebraska football guide: All of the Journal Star's preview content in one place series
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 11.3.18

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates his touchdown run against Ohio State late in the second quarter to give the Huskers a lead on Nov. 3, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Martinez rushed for two touchdowns in the first half.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the four downs after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

There wasn't much need to quiet any opposing crowds in 2020.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and his teammates spent the winter playing in empty stadiums during the Big Ten's COVID season, meaning the communication needed to drown out the noise and excel away from the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium wasn't at quite the same priority.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Ohio State takes the field in an empty stadium ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio.

But the noise is set to return in 2021. The Huskers will play road games at Illinois, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, with some of those destinations notoriously more rowdy than others.

And when the decibels get turned up in places like Norman and Madison, Martinez has to be the man to control the message when Nebraska's offense is on the field. With 14 career road games under his belt, Martinez has seen just about every scenario an opposing fan base can cook up.

The biggest challenge in handling a noisy environment: "The biggest thing is communication. Communication between myself and the rest of the skill players, myself and the offensive line, making sure our calls are all on the same page," Martinez said. "Outside of that I think we have a pretty great environment ourselves (in Lincoln), so we’re used to playing in front of a lot of fans. That usually isn’t the issue. It’s just communicating, and communicating clearly."

It helps, Martinez said, that Nebraska has a solid system for signaling in plays from the sideline in its no-huddle attack. There are at least two people flashing a variety of hand signals before each play, as well as the stack of poster boards with photos on them to signify various formations and plays.

The best way to relay audibles: The work isn't done once the signals are in. Based on what he's seeing as he surveys the defense, Martinez can audible into a better play for the look NU's offense is getting. When the heat is bearing down, that's not as simple as just shouting out instructions.

"My usual method is just getting as close as I can and as quick as possible to each of those guys, right to left, left to right, and making sure they can all hear me, then getting some sort of confirmation that all our guys are on the same page," Martinez said.

The best way to quiet an opposing crowd: If all goes well, Nebraska will eventually hit the mute button on the opponent's fans. "Score a touchdown," Martinez said. "Simple as that."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News