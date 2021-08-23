How to handle a rowdy road crowd, as explained by Adrian Martinez

There wasn't much need to quiet any opposing crowds in 2020.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and his teammates spent the winter playing in empty stadiums during the Big Ten's COVID season, meaning the communication needed to drown out the noise and excel away from the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium wasn't at quite the same priority.

But the noise is set to return in 2021. The Huskers will play road games at Illinois, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, with some of those destinations notoriously more rowdy than others.

And when the decibels get turned up in places like Norman and Madison, Martinez has to be the man to control the message when Nebraska's offense is on the field. With 14 career road games under his belt, Martinez has seen just about every scenario an opposing fan base can cook up.

The biggest challenge in handling a noisy environment: "The biggest thing is communication. Communication between myself and the rest of the skill players, myself and the offensive line, making sure our calls are all on the same page," Martinez said. "Outside of that I think we have a pretty great environment ourselves (in Lincoln), so we’re used to playing in front of a lot of fans. That usually isn’t the issue. It’s just communicating, and communicating clearly."