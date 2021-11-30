How the chips fall in Parker Gabriel's power rankings as the Big Ten football season concludes

Thanks to a masterful win in The Game, and a win in Lincoln (followed by some help), it will be Michigan vs. Iowa in the Big Ten title game. Here's a look at the full league picture.

1. Michigan (11-1, 8-1)

Previous: 2. Last week: W 42-27 vs. Ohio State.

How about the Wolverines? Jim Harbaugh finally knocked off Ohio State. It was quite a scene at the Big House, with the snow falling and UM pushing the Buckeyes all over the field. Michigan’s run game was powerful — Hassan Haskins wrote his name in The Game’s lore with five touchdown runs — and its defense played the way it has all year: fast, athletic and disruptive.

2. Iowa (10-2, 7-2)

Previous: 4. LW: W 28-21 at Nebraska.

In the final minute of the third quarter Friday in Lincoln, the Hawkeyes were losing 21-6 to a three-win Nebraska team. A little more than 24 hours later, their ticket to the title game got punched. Fitting form for this Kirk Ferentz team, which has not often looked pretty, but has got the job done. Then Iowa got a lift from Minnesota, which knocked off Wisconsin on Saturday, and now it has a chance at a Big Ten title.