How Sam Koch's only shot at the NFL led the ex-Husker to becoming a model of longevity with the Ravens

Sam Koch was seeking one shot to boom some punts.
He didn't get a lot of looks immediately out of college. He wasn't invited to the NFL Combine. But a successful pro day more than 14 years ago in Lincoln caught the attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who took him in the following draft.
"Getting into the NFL, it was, man, I just want to make this training camp, I want to make this active roster, I want to get to the next game," Koch said.
As a rookie and second-year player, the former Husker was just trying to make it to the next game. The next practice.
Once thinking pro football was a long shot, Koch is setting a new standard for longevity in the NFL. He stepped onto the field with about 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter of last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and booted a 57-yard punt, marking career game No. 230 with the Ravens for the Seward graduate. It's a franchise record.
Koch passed a pair of linebacker greats in the process — maybe you've heard of them — in Terrell Suggs (229 games played with Baltimore) and Ray Lewis (228).
"I think it's a huge testament to everybody that was involved in getting me to this place, keeping me healthy and doing the right things to stay with the same team," Koch told the Journal Star this week, the Ravens' bye week. "I don't feel like it holds the same weight as somebody as a Ray Lewis or a Terrell Suggs playing 80, 90 snaps a game, but it is one of those things that you try to work each week to go out there and do the same thing repeatedly, day in (and) day out, and over time you create little things in the body where you've got to work through and make sure you keep yourself in tip-top shape as you go out there and play every Sunday."
That's 230 consecutive starts. Most of those on Sundays, including one Super Bowl Sunday.
Koch, who is averaging nearly 46 yards a punt for the 5-1 Ravens, said he is grateful to the people that helped him reach such a milestone, including Frank Gansz Jr., who traveled to Lincoln to watch Koch's pro day in 2006.
The Ravens needed a new punter after losing Dave Zastudil in free agency, and according to an ESPN story, Ravens director of college scouting Eric DeCosta, now the team's GM, told Gansz to find a new punter.
After watching 10 punters at the NFL Combine and being unimpressed, Gansz convinced DeCosta to let him fly to Nebraska to watch Koch, a Ray Guy semifinalist who didn't get an NFL Combine invite. Koch was coming off a senior season at Nebraska in which he set a school record for average (46.5 yards). Gansz's father, Frank Sr., was a good friend of then-Husker coach Bill Callahan.
"I just knew on my one pro day and a couple workouts that I had, I had to make the most of it and I do remember that Ravens workout with Cory Ross was one of the best days I had in a while, and I think that was what kind of sealed the deal to the point where I got an opportunity to come here and prove myself," said Koch, the first punter taken in the 2006 draft (fifth round). "Then on, it was just trying to prove myself each day."
Koch averaged 43 yards a punt as a rookie, and 43.6 in his second year. His NFL career began to take shape, though he wasn't on solid footing early on.
"There was a point in my second year where I was a punt away from being cut by the Ravens, and it was a rough year," he said.
That's when Jerry Rosburg entered the picture. He was hired as the Ravens' special teams coordinator in 2008, and helped expand Koch's repertoire.
Koch went from punting the ball the same way each time to being able to unleash a variety of punts — from kicking in the opposite direction to prevent a dangerous returner from a big run-back, to knuckling a ball to adding topspin to his punts so they'd stick inside the 10-yard line.
"Basically it was one of the first few things I learned about punting," Koch said. "To kind of take that punting game and fundamentals to the next level allowed me to be here where I am at today."
Though Koch continues to get older — he turned 38 in August — his drive and determination have not faded. Koch made a vow to never accept complacency. It doesn't get you anywhere, he says.
"When I look at each day, it's a day to wake up, you achieve that first task and that's getting out of bed, and from that moment on, you're trying to get better at any aspect throughout the day," Koch said. "For me it was coming into this building (Ravens' facility), making sure the perception is I'm coming out, I'm going to work hard in the weight room, I'm going to be attentive in the classroom and in the meetings, and go out there on the field and try to execute every play the way that I would want it to be seen.
"It's one of those things that I try to do repeatedly every day, that way I don't give anybody the perception that I'm slowing down."
In addition to being a weapon as a punter, Koch has given opponents something else to think about. Earlier this season he successfully completed a pass on a fake punt attempt and is now 7-for-7 passing for his career.
Of players with at least five career passes, Koch holds the NFL record with a 100% completion rate.
"Well, it's not quite as impressive as Lamar Jackson's performances every week, but it's one of those things ... it's really cool," said Koch, who never played quarterback growing up. "It's something different than punting, so you look forward to something just out of the realm. So when you get this call, it gets a little bit more exciting and it definitely makes for a more interesting play."
