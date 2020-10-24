How Sam Koch's only shot at the NFL led the ex-Husker to becoming a model of longevity with the Ravens

Sam Koch was seeking one shot to boom some punts.

He didn't get a lot of looks immediately out of college. He wasn't invited to the NFL Combine. But a successful pro day more than 14 years ago in Lincoln caught the attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who took him in the following draft.

"Getting into the NFL, it was, man, I just want to make this training camp, I want to make this active roster, I want to get to the next game," Koch said.

As a rookie and second-year player, the former Husker was just trying to make it to the next game. The next practice.

Once thinking pro football was a long shot, Koch is setting a new standard for longevity in the NFL. He stepped onto the field with about 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter of last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and booted a 57-yard punt, marking career game No. 230 with the Ravens for the Seward graduate. It's a franchise record.

Koch passed a pair of linebacker greats in the process — maybe you've heard of them — in Terrell Suggs (229 games played with Baltimore) and Ray Lewis (228).