How Nebraska's offensive players are working through 'tough transition' following firing of four assistants

Markese Stepp has been down this road before.
The Nebraska running back told reporters Monday that he spent about four weeks of his freshman season at USC in 2018 without a position coach.
The Trojans were shifting coaching duties around and eventually Clay Helton fired offensive coordinator Tee Martin and others, but during the season his position coach, Tim Drevno, shifted his focus more to the offensive line, which he also oversaw.
“I didn’t have a running backs coach for like the last four weeks, because the running backs coach was really an O-line coach, so once the O-line coach got fired mid-season, they moved him to the O-line, and we were just there, shoot, thuggin’ it out, really,” Stepp said Monday. “I don’t even know how to put it. We were without a running backs coach.”
Stepp knows well that the only constant in college football is changing, so he said it didn’t necessarily shock him a week ago when four Nebraska offensive assistants, including running backs coach Ryan Held, were fired.
“I feel like our focus has never really been on the change off the field because we can’t control what happens off the field,” Stepp said. “The coaches? That’s beyond our control. To be honest, the change off the field ain’t really fazed us because, at the end of the day, you still have to go out there and play football. At the end of the day, coaching change is going to happen everywhere.
“When you sign up to play college football, you’ve got to know that coaching stability is not really a thing.”
He won't be without a coach for the final two games of the season the way he was at USC, of course. Longtime NU assistant Ron Brown, a senior offensive analyst for the first 10 games of the season, will oversee the running backs the rest of the way. But Stepp is without the guy that recruited him to come to Nebraska from the West Coast back in January.
“He did a good job and that’s why I’m here," Stepp said of Held. "He was a big part of that, honestly. He was the main guy, he’s a big reason why I’m here and I want to give him thanks for giving me the opportunity to be here.”
He and the other running backs, of course, are far from the only ones impacted by the changes. Nearly 38% of the players on the Husker roster — 57 out of 151 — lost their primary position coach a week ago.
Coaches were informed earlier in the afternoon and most were gone by the time players arrived at the building for the team meeting.
“A bit of a tough transition for the team for the offense, I think there’s no hiding that,” junior quarterback and three-time captain Adrian Martinez said. “Coaches we’ve obviously developed strong relationships with, so it’s tough. But as leaders on the team, it’s our responsibility to make sure that we keep pressing on and we take these next two games — especially this game this week against Wisconsin — serious and give it everything we have.”
Of dismissed quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco in particular, Martinez said, “He’s meant everything to me. He’s a tremendous football coach, a tremendous person and he’s given a lot to me and I’ll forever be grateful to him. We’ll have a relationship with him for the rest of our lives.”
Similar sentiments echoed of the other assistants that were fired, too.
“You hate to see your coach go, especially a guy like (offensive line coach Greg Austin), who’s just fought for us and showed up and been a great leader for us in our room,” junior right guard Matt Sichterman said. “So definitely hard to see him go, especially with two games left in the season, it’s just a tough time to do it. Any time would be a tough time. So we just focus on these next two, and all we can do is get back to work.”
Sichterman added that he didn’t get a chance to see Austin afterward, but, “We got a chance to talk to him a little bit on the phone and just kind of tell him what he meant to us, and appreciate all he’s done for us.
“Just hope he moves on and finds somewhere that’s a good fit for him and his family.”
The assistants’ dismissal, of course, wasn’t the only news last week. Athletic director Trev Alberts also announced that Frost would be back for 2022 with a restructured contract.
“It was a big sigh of relief for me personally and I know a lot of other guys probably felt the same way,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “It’s hard because you try not to pay attention to a lot of that while you’re in the season. You try to focus on what’s at hand with the games we’re playing. But as the season went on and more talk was coming up about it, it was, like I said, a big relief to know what was going on and what’s going to happen.
“I’m so excited that he’s coming back. I think Coach Frost is building something really special here. The culture is where we need it to be and we just need those one-score games. They’re killing us and I think we’re getting really close to figuring out how to do it.”
