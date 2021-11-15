How Nebraska's offensive players are working through 'tough transition' following firing of four assistants

“When you sign up to play college football, you’ve got to know that coaching stability is not really a thing.”

He won't be without a coach for the final two games of the season the way he was at USC, of course. Longtime NU assistant Ron Brown, a senior offensive analyst for the first 10 games of the season, will oversee the running backs the rest of the way. But Stepp is without the guy that recruited him to come to Nebraska from the West Coast back in January.

“He did a good job and that’s why I’m here," Stepp said of Held. "He was a big part of that, honestly. He was the main guy, he’s a big reason why I’m here and I want to give him thanks for giving me the opportunity to be here.”

He and the other running backs, of course, are far from the only ones impacted by the changes. Nearly 38% of the players on the Husker roster — 57 out of 151 — lost their primary position coach a week ago.

Coaches were informed earlier in the afternoon and most were gone by the time players arrived at the building for the team meeting.