How Nebraska instructs its punt returners, and why Taylor-Britt will remain in that role after mistake

“It’s on the coaches to get it done. Cam’s got to do better there, but at the end of the day it’s a reflection on me and I’ve got to be better at it.”

Beckton said the 5-yard line represents the absolute limit. Even though Hayes had just pinned NU inside the 1, they’ll live with it if he does it again.

“You do your job. Your job is don’t go past the 8. Five is the minimum you can go to. You don’t field any balls inside the 5,” Beckton said. “We try to preach 8-yard line. The punter for Illinois made a great kick, ball hit on the 3, we shouldn’t have fielded that one. It just happened to roll out on the 1. That’s part of football.”

Dawson acknowledged that Taylor-Britt, a captain who is universally regarded as one of the Huskers’ best players, was excited and wanted to try to make a big play. Instead, it hurt the Huskers.

“For Cam, it’s like playing DB and you blow a coverage,” Dawson said. “The decision-making part of it is definitely part of being a player. He knows that. I’m hoping it’s a blip for him and he’ll be able to turn around and make some big plays for us the other way.”