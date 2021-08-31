How Nebraska coaches punt returners, and why Taylor-Britt will remain in that role after mistake

The first time Illinois’ Blake Hayes punted the ball on Saturday, he hit a booming ball toward the sideline.
Nebraska junior wide receiver Oliver Martin looked up at it, feet at his own 8-yard line, turned to his left and drifted straight toward the boundary without fading back toward the goal line. He watched it sail over his head, hit at the 3 and roll out of bounds between the 1 and the goal line.
Martin did what he was taught, but Hayes' terrific kick and bounce pinned the Huskers against their own end zone.
The next time Hayes punted it, junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt started out around the 15, but faded all the way back to the 2 and fielded it, slipped and had his knee go down with the ball in the end zone. Safety. 2-0 Illinois.
Clearly, it was a big mistake. Just as clear: It alone did not cost Nebraska the game in a 30-22 loss. On Tuesday, tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who also coaches Nebraska’s punt and kick return men, detailed how the players are coached and why he believes in Taylor-Britt going forward.
“We work that almost every single day when we have the punt returners,” Beckton said. “Obviously, Cam made a bad decision there. He’s got a window of 8-yard line to play with, and he’s not supposed to go beyond the 8-yard line. The fringe area is the 5. We harp on that with him. We just did it again today with all the punt returners. Obviously, I’m disappointed. Cam is very disappointed in it. (Special teams coordinator Mike) Dawson is very disappointed in it.
“It’s on the coaches to get it done. Cam’s got to do better there, but at the end of the day it’s a reflection on me and I’ve got to be better at it.”
Beckton said the 5-yard line represents the absolute limit. Even though Hayes had just pinned NU inside the 1, they’ll live with it if he does it again.
“You do your job. Your job is don’t go past the 8. Five is the minimum you can go to. You don’t field any balls inside the 5,” Beckton said. “We try to preach 8-yard line. The punter for Illinois made a great kick, ball hit on the 3, we shouldn’t have fielded that one. It just happened to roll out on the 1. That’s part of football.”
Dawson acknowledged that Taylor-Britt, a captain who is universally regarded as one of the Huskers’ best players, was excited and wanted to try to make a big play. Instead, it hurt the Huskers.
“For Cam, it’s like playing DB and you blow a coverage,” Dawson said. “The decision-making part of it is definitely part of being a player. He knows that. I’m hoping it’s a blip for him and he’ll be able to turn around and make some big plays for us the other way.”
He won’t have to wait long for his next playmaking opportunity, either. Beckton said Taylor-Britt was the first one up for punt return duties at practice on Tuesday and that he expects a potential rotation again with Martin on Saturday against Fordham.
“He was great today,” Beckton said. “He’s been great all of camp and when he gets into the game, he’s got to apply all the things that we teach him. I’ve got to continue to work that with him.”
Beckton, whom Dawson called “one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with,” said that head coach Scott Frost brought up the play — and several others — in a Monday morning film session in front of the entire team.
“We’re in this business here to get guys to play better and when they make a mistake, obviously, we can’t sugarcoat it,” Beckton said. “If we sugarcoat it, it’s going to continue to happen. Hopefully, Cam has made up his mind and he understands he can’t do that and the guys (behind him) can’t do that.
“It costs you games, costs you field position and basically that set the mood a little bit differently for us throughout that game.”
