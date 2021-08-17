How Garrett Snodgrass' progress, special teams work factors into Huskers' depth at ILB

What remains to be seen, of course, is whether the rotation for Nebraska is a true split among four or if the top three take most of the reps and Snodgrass — or somebody else — works his way into a series here and there. A year ago, NU essentially had Reimer, Honas and Collin Miller at the outset of the season and played mostly those three until Miller suffered a career-ending neck injury against Illinois. At that point, the Husker staff moved Henrich from outside linebacker — he started the season there because of the relative lack of depth outside — back to the middle of the field and he started ramping back up inside.

In that Illinois game, Snodgrass (6-foot-3 and 225 pounds), played a few snaps after Miller’s injury.

Even that handful can make a difference, according to his position coach.

“I think whenever you get real snaps in game situations, just the overall comfort level. You can at least say, ‘I’ve done that. I’ve been there, I’ve done that,’” Ruud said. “That’s a big deal, even if it’s just a few. I think that goes a long way.”

Ruud has seen growth from Snodgrass up close and personal.