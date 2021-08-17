How Garrett Snodgrass' progress, special teams work factors into Huskers' depth at ILB

Nebraska inside linebacker Nick Henrich summed up the situation at his position nicely on Wednesday when asked how the rotation of players in the middle of the Huskers' defense has taken shape in preseason camp.
“We’re definitely going to rotate,” the redshirt freshman said. “I have no idea how many guys that is, but I know we’ve got a lot of dudes that are ready to play and hungry to play.”
The number is essentially what inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud is finalizing as camp begins to transition into Illinois game preparations.
NU pretty safely has a top three in Henrich, sophomore Luke Reimer and junior transfer Chris Kolarevic. Super senior Will Honas would have rounded out a four-man rotation had he not suffered a season-ending knee injury in late April.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Monday lumped redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass into the top group and said the former York standout had taken a step forward this offseason.
“Garrett’s a really, really smart football player,” Chinander said. “He’s got a lot of length. I think his transitions have been a lot better, I think his twitch has gotten a lot better, and just his anticipation of where he needs to be and where he needs to go, that’s all gotten a lot better with him. He’s continued to raise his level of play since the first day we got here.”
What remains to be seen, of course, is whether the rotation for Nebraska is a true split among four or if the top three take most of the reps and Snodgrass — or somebody else — works his way into a series here and there. A year ago, NU essentially had Reimer, Honas and Collin Miller at the outset of the season and played mostly those three until Miller suffered a career-ending neck injury against Illinois. At that point, the Husker staff moved Henrich from outside linebacker — he started the season there because of the relative lack of depth outside — back to the middle of the field and he started ramping back up inside.
In that Illinois game, Snodgrass (6-foot-3 and 225 pounds), played a few snaps after Miller’s injury.
Even that handful can make a difference, according to his position coach.
“I think whenever you get real snaps in game situations, just the overall comfort level. You can at least say, ‘I’ve done that. I’ve been there, I’ve done that,’” Ruud said. “That’s a big deal, even if it’s just a few. I think that goes a long way.”
Ruud has seen growth from Snodgrass up close and personal.
“He’s just a sponge. He absorbs everything. He’s a coach’s kid, so he gets football, but he’s very impressive as far as coachability and as far as a guy who, if you say something once to him, he gets it,” Ruud said. “He doesn’t make repeat mistakes. He’s a guy, he really does get better every day.”
After the top four, the next three names Chinander mentioned were junior college transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements, who contributed in 2020 on special teams and who Ruud said has made significant progress in recent months, redshirt freshman Jackson Hannah and freshman walk-on Grant Tagge.
“And to be a little bit of that is going to be determined by special teams,” Chinander said. “Some of those guys might have to be the next guy up, even if they’re neck and neck, just because purely they’re on special teams. If they’re on the bus, we need to get them reps.
“So I think that next three is going to shake out here in this next week, and it’s going to be determined a lot by special teams.”
