How does one rack up 30 tackles against an FBS foe? For Fordham's Greenhagen, it's 'relentless pursuit'

“I think the key to being a linebacker is just relentless pursuit to the football,” Greenhagen said. “I mean, that's the key to being any good football player; if you're around the ball, you're probably doing something right. … They did a really good job up front. I just tried to get off the ball and get to the football.”

Greenhagen’s record-setting performance was the highlight of the game for Fordham, which hung with the Huskers for a quarter, tying the game at 7-7 on a 31-yard pass from Tim DeMorat to Fotis Kokosioulis in the first minute of the second quarter.

But miscues cost the Rams scoring opportunities and turned into Nebraska scores before an outmatched Fordham team ran out of gas in the second half.

“I thought we played great early on, guys came out and they played their hearts out,” Conklin said. “We just didn't finish two drives. We got down near the red zone in the first half twice and just didn't finish drives, kind of made some execution mistakes. Defensively, I thought the effort in the first half was great. …