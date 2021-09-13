How does Nebraska get its run game going? And just how much has freshman OL Prochazka put himself in the mix?

It’s not all on the offensive line, as Frost said, but he is looking for that group to find another gear.

“We’ve got to grow as a unit and that unit might be five guys, it might be seven guys, it might be eight guys,” Frost said. “We’re going to put the best guys out there. If we need to rotate, we’ll rotate. More than anything I think they need to stop thinking as much as they’re thinking and just come off the rock and move people.”

Nebraska changed starters at left tackle from Brant Banks to Turner Corcoran after the Illinois game, but Banks was starting in the first place because Corcoran was working his way back from a preseason camp injury. NU has rolled with Corcoran and the four other starters so far this season: Left guard Ethan Piper, center Cam Jurgens, right guard Matt Sichterman and right tackle Bryce Benhart.

They have also got a few other players in, including right guard Nouredin Nouili for a couple of plays Saturday when Sichterman cramped up, Banks in a bit at left guard in the second half (and then once the full starting unit was out late in the game — and fast-rising freshman Teddy Prochazka down the stretch for the second straight week.