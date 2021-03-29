How do Nebraska's newly released player Performance Index numbers stack up historically?

Nebraska on Monday released a set of Performance Index and Strength Index testing numbers following its winter conditioning program, rekindling a long-time tradition that had gone dormant for several years.

"Old-school testing like we used to do," coach Scott Frost said Monday. "Seeing the improvement that our guys made in those areas, I think, gives them a lot of confidence.

"We certainly owe a lot to (head strength coach Zach Duval) and his strength staff, (assistant) Andrew Strop and the others, for the improvement that we made there."

There are some usual suspects on the list of five top performers the Huskers released on Monday.

Outside linebacker Damian Jackson (270 pounds) hasn't played much in his Husker career so far — he did see some limited duty in 2020 — but he's a former Navy SEAL.

Among the others, Frost said senior safety Deontai Williams (203 pounds) set a school record in the agility shuttle. Sophomore offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (290 pounds) has long been touted as one of the most explosive players in the program. Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (198 pounds) is one of the best athletes on the team and one of its best professional prospects.