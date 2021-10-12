How did Iowa's win against Penn State affect Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings? And, is Nebraska still on the move?

3. Michigan (6-0, 3-0)

Previous: 4. LW: W 32-29 at Nebraska.

The Wolverines trailed for the first time this season, saw Cade McNamara throw his first pick of the year and still found a way to beat Nebraska, thanks in part to a late Adrian Martinez fumble. Jake Moody made all four of his field goals and UM leaned on its running back duo of Hassan Haskins (123 yards and two TDs) and Blake Corum (87 and a TD). Jim Harbaugh’s team has a bye, then hosts Northwestern before traveling to MSU for a showdown to close October.

4. Michigan State (6-0, 3-0)

Previous: 5. LW: W 31-13 at Rutgers.

The Spartans started slowly on the road, but closed emphatically. Kenneth Walker rushed for 232 yards and a TD and Jalen Nailor had five catches for 221 yards and a trio of touchdowns. That’ll work. MSU turned the ball over three times, but 588 offensive yards was more than enough to make up for the miscues. The rest of October goes at Indiana on Saturday, bye, home for the big one against Michigan.

5. Penn State (5-1, 2-1)

Previous: 2. LW: L 23-20 at Iowa.