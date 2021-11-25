How can the Huskers, who struggle mightily in messy games, knock off Iowa, which excels in them?

“Beating Iowa in anything is a great feeling for Nebraska fans,” said junior tight end Austin Allen, who is one of several Huskers playing in his final collegiate game on Friday. “We need to get that one done for the fans, this university, this program. It would set us on a good step toward what this program is going to become.

“It would put us on a good trajectory leading into this offseason.”

Of course, it will take more than just playing clean to beat Iowa. The Huskers will have to make plays offensively against a defense that has forced 26 turnovers through 11 games. They’ll have to do so with a freshman quarterback in Logan Smothers making his first career start and an offensive staff that’s without the four full-time coaches fired earlier this month.

Frost on Wednesday was asked if, considering the interim coaches have been through a game now, the week of preparation had been smoother. He laughed a little, considering the notion of smoothness during a short-staffed short week that began with learning his four-year starter needed shoulder surgery.