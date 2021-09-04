How 'an hour of momentum' put NU in firm control against Fordham and what the Huskers can learn from it

Take the amount of real time needed to play the final four minutes of the second quarter — add halftime — and the first four minutes of the third quarter, and Austin Allen ballparks it at about an hour.
On an afternoon when the sun starts cracking through the clouds, 60 minutes can go by pretty quickly. Or, as Nebraska was reminded of last week, it can move at a snail's pace.
So the junior tight end Allen "harped" on his teammates in preparations for Fordham. The Huskers had to win the last four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second half, he told them.
"That's an hour or so of momentum that we have," Allen said after Nebraska's 52-7 win against the Rams on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. "You lose that last four minutes of the half, you're in the locker room kind of in a slum mood. That's just the way it is."
The mood was quite different at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Huskers took a 17-7 lead with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Deontai Williams then picked off a pass, and the Huskers pushed the lead to 24-7 nine plays and 83 yards later.
"We go into the locker room, people are juiced, people are talking," NU sophomore center Cameron Jurgens said. "That carries over."
There wasn't a lot of juice at the break last week at Illinois. The Huskers gave up a defensive touchdown late in the second quarter, went into the half down 16-9, and then gave up an eight-minute scoring drive to open the second half.
Nebraska, which has been hampered before by pre- and post-halftime slumps, never recovered in a 30-22 loss.
It was a different story against Fordham, even at a slight sign of trouble.
NU carried momentum into the third quarter Saturday, forcing a quick three-and-out. But Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt and the Rams had new life.
It didn't defuse any juice. Nick Henrich and Garrett Nelson combined on a short-gain tackle on first down, and senior safety Deontai Williams intercepted a pass — his second of the game — along the NU sideline to kill the Fordham drive at the NU 36.
Fordham punted on its next four possessions.
"Obviously, it can be sometimes demoralizing when (you) just make a big third-down stop and then you see, 'OK, something happened,' and we got to go back out there," Heinrich said. "But all week we emphasized we want to be on the field and let's do what we do."
The Husker offense did its part, too.
Williams' first interception gave Adrian Martinez 2:27 to work with before halftime. The senior QB hit Samori Toure for 30 yards and later for 23 more. NU recorded four first downs on the drive and capped it with Sevion Morrison's 1-yard TD run.
NU's first offensive series of the second half was just as efficient, but with a bigger emphasis on the ground. Markese Stepp broke free for 19 yards to open the drive and carried the ball on six consecutive plays as the Huskers marched down the field. Chancellor's Brewington's short TD catch from Martinez put NU in firm control at 31-7.
The Rams were outscored 31-0 over the second and third quarters.
“Obviously, we talked about that as a team and trying to finish the second, start third the right way," NU coach Scott Frost said. "We did the exact opposite of that last week. I know they talked about that last week, too, and they did it and we did, and those can be big turning points in games."
