How 'an hour of momentum' put NU in firm control against Fordham and what the Huskers can learn from it

Take the amount of real time needed to play the final four minutes of the second quarter — add halftime — and the first four minutes of the third quarter, and Austin Allen ballparks it at about an hour.

On an afternoon when the sun starts cracking through the clouds, 60 minutes can go by pretty quickly. Or, as Nebraska was reminded of last week, it can move at a snail's pace.

So the junior tight end Allen "harped" on his teammates in preparations for Fordham. The Huskers had to win the last four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second half, he told them.

"That's an hour or so of momentum that we have," Allen said after Nebraska's 52-7 win against the Rams on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. "You lose that last four minutes of the half, you're in the locker room kind of in a slum mood. That's just the way it is."

The mood was quite different at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Huskers took a 17-7 lead with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Deontai Williams then picked off a pass, and the Huskers pushed the lead to 24-7 nine plays and 83 yards later.

"We go into the locker room, people are juiced, people are talking," NU sophomore center Cameron Jurgens said. "That carries over."