How a pair of forgotten boots and a trip to Idaho led Australian punter Daniel Cerni to Nebraska

It would be easy to look at Daniel Cerni’s story and assume that it is the product of years of single-minded focus and extensive planning.
Given how many recruitments play out, it might seem natural to assume that Cerni knew he wanted to go to college in America and punt for a football team, set his mind to it and worked his way to a prestigious training outfit with a long track record for placing Australians like him at major programs.
In reality, though, that’s not the way the story went for Nebraska’s incoming freshman punter. Sure, he worked hard. But this wasn’t really planned out. It was more a combination of happy accidents, natural talent and a few connections along the way.
If Cerni’s trusty pair of boots — Australian parlance for cleats — remains forgotten in his hometown Canberra instead of swooped up by an uncle and delivered to Melbourne for his first Prokick Australia tryout, maybe this never happens.
If before that, Cerni never visited Pocatello, Idaho, of all places, to see a friend, maybe this never happens.
If a woman on that trip hadn’t planted the seed — "Hey, you should consider trying American football," a sport he didn’t know much about and still doesn’t know all the rules of — maybe this never happens.
And if Cerni, a member of a big, tight-knit Croatian family with extensive roots in Canberra, doesn’t drum up the fortitude to leave home, first for Melbourne and next for the United States — Lincoln, Nebraska, to be specific — this certainly never would have happened.
“It sort of seems surreal at the moment,” Cerni said. “I’m extremely excited, but at the same time my mind is kind of going 100 miles per hour trying to organize everything. … There’s so many things going on that I haven’t been really able to sit down and think to myself about what’s ahead.”
Here’s what’s next for Cerni: He’s hoping to transition from Canberra — his hometown where he’s been working for an uncle while Prokick has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic — back to Melbourne for more training this summer, along with the full-time job he has at a restaurant. Then, at some point — maybe in early or mid-July — he’ll make for Lincoln and, hopefully, a relatively normal preseason camp leading into his freshman season with the Huskers.
“We’re organizing all the paperwork at the moment,” said Cerni, who noted NU officials have been working with him since he agreed to join the Huskers as their lone scholarship specialist earlier this month. “It’s a bit of a process, but we’re getting through it.”
Cerni first entertained the idea of playing football when he came to the United States for the first time, about a year ago. After a long layover in Los Angeles — “I didn’t really know what to do, so I just went for a walk. I talked my way into a hotel holding my luggage and I got to Venice Beach. That was when I realized this is actually a really cool country,” he said — Cerni visited Idaho State where his friend and Canberra native Callie Bourne is a guard for the Bengals women’s basketball team.
Little did he know then that Callie’s sister, Husker forward Isabelle, would in the near future be providing him with insight on what life and college sports in Nebraska are like.
With the idea of trying football in his mind, Cerni tried to figure out what position he’d play and how to go about learning it. Not only did he start from scratch there, but he didn't even really know how college in the United States worked, having never previously entertained the idea of leaving home for school.
American football is much different from Australian rules, with a field up to 200 yards long. Players, Cerni said, run up to 8 miles per game. Training for the U.S. version requires a different kind of conditioning. So what makes the transition so successful for Australians?
“In AFL, our main skill is kicking the ball. That’s how you get the ball around the field the majority of the time,” Cerni said. “When you’re practicing that every session, that’s all you’re doing half the time is kicking the ball to each other 45 meters away, 30 meters away. Short ones. We’re kicking a different ball but it’s kind of a similar shape. The skill just transfers over.”
He stumbled upon Prokick without really knowing that the organization has become a machine at turning out college punters and has seen several graduate to the NFL.
So he decided to try out. His family was headed to Melbourne anyway for a wedding. Except Cerni left his boots in Canberra. Both cities are in the South, but Australia is a massive country and that’s a nine-hour drive.
“Luckily one of my uncles was still in Canberra and picked them up and brought them,” Cerni said. “If that didn’t happen, then I might never have stumbled across Nebraska.”
Crisis averted, Cerni and Prokick proved to be a good fit. It’s an intensive training routine, but Cerni showed his ability and versatility as a punter. Video has shown hang time upward of 5.2 seconds on some punts, which would be in college football’s upper echelon.
College interest started up and Cerni looked into schools the only way you can from nearly 9,000 miles away: the internet. Nebraska and Memorial Stadium impressed. So, too, did senior special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge, who coached Prokick product Arryn Siposs in 2018 and 2019 at Auburn.
Now, it’s all lining up for a big new adventure for Daniel Cerni. The almost-accidental interest in football, the coincidences, the connections, the natural ability and the willingness to move to a new continent for a new sport.
“I don’t want to say it’s surprising, but it’s pretty astonishing that I’m going to get this opportunity to prove myself at a school like Nebraska,” Cerni said. “I’m sort of breaking the (family) tradition in terms of moving out of Canberra. But in terms of personal development and personal growth and where I want to end up in life, it’s definitely the right decision.
“And it all came from one little thing: my uncle grabbing my shoes before that trip to Melbourne.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
