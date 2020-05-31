How a pair of forgotten boots and a trip to Idaho led Australian punter Daniel Cerni to Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It would be easy to look at Daniel Cerni’s story and assume that it is the product of years of single-minded focus and extensive planning.

Given how many recruitments play out, it might seem natural to assume that Cerni knew he wanted to go to college in America and punt for a football team, set his mind to it and worked his way to a prestigious training outfit with a long track record for placing Australians like him at major programs.

In reality, though, that’s not the way the story went for Nebraska’s incoming freshman punter. Sure, he worked hard. But this wasn’t really planned out. It was more a combination of happy accidents, natural talent and a few connections along the way.

If Cerni’s trusty pair of boots — Australian parlance for cleats — remains forgotten in his hometown Canberra instead of swooped up by an uncle and delivered to Melbourne for his first Prokick Australia tryout, maybe this never happens.

If before that, Cerni never visited Pocatello, Idaho, of all places, to see a friend, maybe this never happens.

If a woman on that trip hadn’t planted the seed — "Hey, you should consider trying American football," a sport he didn’t know much about and still doesn’t know all the rules of — maybe this never happens.