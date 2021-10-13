How a head-turning game started a chain of events that led Gage Stenger to a Husker commitment

Stenger had originally verbally pledged to KSU on June 26, less than a week after the school became his first Power Five scholarship offer.

"I did really like Kansas State's program and I think they have a good thing going over there, but Nebraska is my dream school," Stenger said. "When they started texting me, I felt like I couldn't ignore it and I had to give it consideration."

Stenger has put up huge numbers so far for Millard South. He's completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception and rushed for 507 yards (9.6 per carry) and 11 more scores.

Defensively, he's credited with 12 tackles via MaxPreps after having 51 and an interception in 10 games as a junior.

"My sophomore year I was about 165 pounds and then playing at 195 my junior year, I was just kind of adjusting my body to all of that," Stenger said. "Coming into this year, still weighing around 195-200, I feel like I really fit into my body type right now and being able to use that to my potential. Especially running in the open field and being bigger than a lot of the kids that are trying to tackle me."

Stenger is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star by Rivals.