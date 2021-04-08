How a cold night in New Jersey gave a glimpse of what is to come on Nebraska's offensive line

Nebraska's offense will be in good hands should Benhart and Corcoran continue to hang with the big boys. They'll join sophomore center Cam Jurgens, and a host of other young players battling for playing time in spring workouts.

"Looking at that last game of the 2020 season — it’s hard to keep track of what year guys are in anymore with the COVID exception (to eligibility) — but we started a freshman left tackle and a redshirt freshman left guard, and Cam, I don’t even know what he is even more. Technically, I guess he was a redshirt freshman. Benhart is a redshirt freshman," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. "Excited to have all those guys back. Thought they played probably the best game of the year as an offensive line and as a unit in there with four really young guys."

Corcoran slid in at left tackle after Brenden Jaimes opted out of the regular-season finale, and was joined by freshman left guard Ethan Piper. The now-departed Matt Farniok played right tackle.

Just as critical as Corcoran getting valuable experience was the Nebraska offense not having a drop-off in production because of it.