Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker, Steve and Chris will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
What is one thing you want to see out of Nebraska coming out of the bye week?
Chris: This is the low-hanging fruit, obviously, but, it’s being more physical.
Steve: Both sides?
Chris: Both sides.
Steve: Special teams?
Chris: Yes. Everything. Up front, second level, linebackers, offensive line. Stevie Scott (Indiana’s running back) is going to come in here, 6-foot-3, 225, and he saw what those Minnesota running backs did a couple weeks ago. He saw what Ohio State did to this team a couple weeks ago. As funny as this is to say, can Nebraska match Indiana’s physicality?
If they do that, again, there's so many unknowns as far as running back, quarterback, who's gonna play, who's not, but that's a good place to start. If you can play hard and play physical, that at least gives you a shot.
Parker: To me it's a both sides conversation about running the ball and stopping the run. Which, Nebraska hasn't been able to do either, recently. They're giving up 267 rushing yards per game in Big Ten play after they allowed 82 rushing yards per game in nonconference play. You want to stop Indiana, you want to win a game at home, you have to stop the run in the Big Ten. And similarly, you have to be able to run the ball.
The thing you realize when you look back over the last seven games of Nebraska football is, there's not a single element of the offense that Nebraska's been able to hang its hat on and know series in and series out, game in and game out, X thing, whatever it is, is going to be there. It's been nothing so far. And that's not to say they haven't done anything good; there's been good things that have happened offensively over the course of the year, but there's not been a thread that's run all through the first seven games that says, Nebraska can do that.
They have to find something, anything, on offense, that can be a calling card.
Steve: I always want to go back to special teams. We always talk about a program's culture, and this program's culture getting better — I talk about this a lot, but the one place you can look at to see if a program's culture is getting better is special teams. Because it's a lot of dirty work and a lot of work you don't get a lot of credit for.
Nebraska's obviously struggling offensively, obviously struggling defensively, but there's really no reason why they can't be OK on special teams and not so inconsistent. It's always a mixed bag. It seems like it's never good across the board. It's always something.
And I'm not just talking about place-kicking. Sometimes the punting is good, sometimes it's not. Sometimes they cover well, and sometimes they don't. It's dumb penalties on special teams.
But I'd just like to see, late in year two of the Frost program, it get cleaned up on special teams.
