Is Nebraska better-equipped this year to stop the run against Wisconsin?
Chris: I say no, and here’s why: You’re probably not going to have Darrion Daniels Saturday, for one, your best defensive lineman. I can’t imagine they’re going to throw him out there against Wisconsin if he’s not 100 percent.
And what is Nebraska’s biggest weakness against the run been? Probably their linebackers — over-running gaps, not staying in their fits. And what does Wisconsin want to do? They’re going to motion you, they’re going to shift you, they’re going to pull linemen, and they want to get your eyes in the wrong place. They want to get you out of your gap and out of your responsibility, something Nebraska’s really struggled with.
Head football coach Scott Frost talks about the team's preparations for Wisconsin on Nov. 14, 2019.
And I think back to that run last year in Madison, the long one (Jonathan) Taylor had, when he burst through the line and just bulldozed about three dudes on Nebraska’s second level, third level.
If you would have asked me in the first few games of the season if Nebraska was better equipped to stop the run I would have said yeah, because they looked pretty good at the beginning of the season. But they've gotten into Big Ten play and it's just fallen off.
Parker: I'm going to say yes and no. I think on the defensive line they're stronger; they're better up front than they were a year ago. So in that regard yeah, they are. And you've seen, over the course of time, you've seen teams run on Nebraska.
I think, for a couple reasons, you can make the argument that it's yes, and the defensive line is one of them. And frankly it's also that, I think there's some benefit for this coaching staff having seen Wisconsin up close and personal last year. You don't see anything like this. So I think seeing it up close and personal, having a bye week to install some of the things, and talk about how you're going to defend a team like that helps.
But at the end of the day, there's some things that Nebraska hasn't been able to do this year that makes you lean toward, ultimately, no, they're not better equipped. ... Everybody behind the defensive line, when it comes to run support, hasn't been up to snuff.
Steve: They'll just have to have almost a transformation. They'll have to have a transformative game, where you're like, "Wow, they put it together." Some of it could be, if they have early success and the crowd gets in it, that can help a defense. Because defense is very emotion-based a lot of the time.
The only scenario I could see where they could hang in there pretty well is if they get an early lead, the stadium's jacked, and the defense kind of rides that wave. And that's all assuming they're very well prepared and dialed in on assignment.
And they've got to do something we haven't seen Nebraska do a lot of, which is rally to the ball. You gotta shed blocks, because you're not going to get (Taylor) with one guy. So you've got to have guys shedding blocks and getting to him — multiple guys.