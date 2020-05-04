High-profile running back from Ohio plans to join Nebraska program as walk-on

Those who follow Nebraska football recruiting closely became familiar with his name a couple of years ago.
Well, it appears John Bivens soon will be officially part of the Husker program, as the former Ohio standout running back is set to join the team as a walk-on.
Bivens on Monday confirmed his plans in a text to the Journal Star.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was an unsigned running back prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He rushed for 1,300 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 at Archbishop Alter High School (Kettering, Ohio), but missed his entire senior season in 2018 with a knee/leg injury.
Before his injury, he attracted a slew of Power Five offers — Illinois, Louisville, Iowa State, Indiana, West Virginia and USC, among others. He failed to meet all the academic requirements out of high school and did not attend a four-year college this past year.
He is listed as a student in the NU directory but has not enrolled in classes.
In other news, three Nebraska walk-on offensive linemen have entered the transfer portal: junior Josh Wegener (Algona, Iowa), sophomore AJ Forbes (Bellevue West) and freshman Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). Of the three, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Forbes had made the most progress.
