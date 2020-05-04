High-profile running back from Ohio plans to join Nebraska program as walk-on

Well, it appears John Bivens soon will be officially part of the Husker program, as the former Ohio standout running back is set to join the team as a walk-on.

Bivens on Monday confirmed his plans in a text to the Journal Star.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was an unsigned running back prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He rushed for 1,300 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 at Archbishop Alter High School (Kettering, Ohio), but missed his entire senior season in 2018 with a knee/leg injury.

Before his injury, he attracted a slew of Power Five offers — Illinois, Louisville, Iowa State, Indiana, West Virginia and USC, among others. He failed to meet all the academic requirements out of high school and did not attend a four-year college this past year.

He is listed as a student in the NU directory but has not enrolled in classes.

In other news, three Nebraska walk-on offensive linemen have entered the transfer portal: junior Josh Wegener (Algona, Iowa), sophomore AJ Forbes (Bellevue West) and freshman Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). Of the three, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Forbes had made the most progress.