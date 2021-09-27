'Hidden yardage stuff will kill you': Huskers' ST struggles vs. MSU go beyond key TD return

Nebraska’s special teams meeting room was not a happy place to be on Monday morning.

In addition to giving up a critical, game-tying punt return touchdown to Michigan State’s Jayden Reed with 3 minutes, 47 seconds remaining on Saturday night, NU also surrendered a 41-yard kick return to Reed, netted an average of 28 yards on six other punts that weren’t returned for a touchdown, lost the net punting battle by a total of 190 yards and had a kick return stuffed after a penalty that should have helped.

The punt return score — set up by a wayward Daniel Cerni punt that hooked low and to the left to Reed rather than toward the right sideline — would have been enough on its own, but the laundry list this week was a long one.

“The special teams meeting (Monday morning) was tough, it was rough, but it was honest,” Frost said. “(Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson) did a great job. I think he got their attention. He’s had their attention all year, but I think he really got their attention this morning. I want to see guys respond.”

The punt return, of course, was the biggest play of the night on special teams.