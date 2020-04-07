'Hidden gems' becoming more rare in college football, but Huskers think they may have one in Mauga-Clements

But he had received interest from No. 1-ranked LSU, and had offers from most of the Pac-12 schools. Mauga-Clements was the No. 8 ranked juco recruit according to Rivals.

Ruud was impressed by the natural tenacity Mauga-Clements played with.

“I think the coolest thing about him on film was you just saw him play really, really hard. And that’s got to always be his staple,” Ruud said. “He’s going to learn the techniques and the fundamentals and the intricacies of the scheme and all of that stuff. But beyond anything, man, we need somebody that’s playing really, really hard, and that’s what his best attribute is.”

The jump in competition from junior college to Big Ten football is significant, and that’s where Ruud knows he’s got a lot of teaching to do.