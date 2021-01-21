Here's what Scott Frost said Wednesday about the Huskers' three incoming transfers

“We’ve got three coaches on our staff that coached for coach (Mark) Farley at Northern Iowa and all of us think a lot of that place and the guys over there," Frost said. "They called us and told us he was leaving and that he was their best player on defense and that they didn’t want to see him go, but would like to see him with the right people.

“We had Will Honas who was going to be a senior and Collin Miller who was going to be a senior and we thought we were losing them and were a little worried about the depth at that spot and the youth at that spot. Thought we could use another guy with experience. We were lucky enough to get Will back, but Chris is a guy that I think is a really good athlete and has made a lot of tackles at the college level. … I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Similarly, Toure’s UM team lost its fall season and he decided to transfer instead of waiting for the fall 2021 season. Toure (6-3, 190) entered the transfer portal in November, only a few weeks after Kolarevic, but waited longer before picking the Huskers. Toure is a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible, but he has just one year of eligibility.