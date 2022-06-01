 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
NU RECRUITING

Here's how you can see Nebraska football's recruiting efforts up close during busy June

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday Night Lights, 6.18

Nebraska football's June camps will be open to the public, beginning with Friday's Friday Night Lights camp.

 Journal Star file photo

The month of June is a massive one for the Nebraska football team's recruiting efforts, and Husker fans will be able to see many of those targets up close.

Memorial Stadium will be open to fans for four camps this month, beginning with Friday's Friday Night Lights camp.

All four camps are free for fans to attend.

The other camps are the 7-on-7 Camp (Sunday), the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 17) and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 18).

Both Friday Night Lights camps will run from about 6-8 p.m., with Memorial Stadium opening at 5 p.m. Fans can enter through Gate 3 and sit in West Stadium, in sections 21-31.

West Stadium will be the only place fans are allowed to sit for all four camps. The concourse will not be accessible during the camps.

The 7-on-7 camp will begin at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. The Adidas Pipeline camp will run from about 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

People are also reading…

ADA seating will be available on the west apron of Memorial Stadium, and restrooms will be available in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium.

Fans may bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages. Coolers are not allowed. 

Parking will be available in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Champions Club, North Stadium, 14th and Avery Streets surface lot, 14th and Avery parking garage. Parking in all of those lots will be $5 per vehicle.

Fans will not be allowed on the field before, during or after the camps, and may not interact with campers during the events.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News