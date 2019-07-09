Alex Henery, one of the most accurate kickers in college football history, headlines a class of six nominees, including four Huskers, that will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in September.
Henery hit on a NCAA-record 89% of his field-goal attempts from 2007-2010 during his time in Lincoln. He scored a Nebraska-record 397 points by sinking 193-of-194 extra-point attempts.
The Omaha Burke grad enjoyed a four-year career in the NFL. Henery is joined by Jay Foreman, Greg Jorgensen, Mark Behning and Lincoln High graduate Richie Ross as the 2019 inductees. Brad Smith, the former Chadron State coach and athletic director becomes the 36th coach to enter the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.
A three-time national champion, Foreman finished his NU career with 233 tackles, was a Butkus Award semifinalist in 1998 and played eight productive seasons in the NFL with four different teams.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native recorded a career-high 97 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss and three sacks, during his senior season in 1998.
Behning, who was on the offensive line of some of the more prolific offenses at Nebraska from 1982-84, earned All-Big Eight honors his senior season. Jorgensen, also an offensive lineman and two-time All-Big Eight choice, served as a starting guard for Tom Osborne's teams in 1975-77.
Ross played at Nebraska-Kearney and was a two-time Division II All-American, catching 279 passes for 4,882 yards and 50 touchdowns for the Lopers from 2002-2005. Smith, who spent 18 seasons leading the Eagles, becomes the first coach since 2012 to be inducted into the hall of fame.