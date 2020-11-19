Held on the radio: Updates on the Huskers RB room, including the status of Sevion Morrison and Rahmir Johnson

"There's a lot more carries left for him and a lot more plays left in the season."

* Held also called freshman Marvin Scott a guy "who has really come along," in the past 2-3 weeks, thanks to continued improvement in understanding the offense and also in getting into game shape.

Against Penn State, Scott had five carries for 11 yards and a catch for 14 yards and a first down on a third-and-long.

"He just did some really good things that aren't on the stat sheet but were big in helping us score touchdowns and keep drives moving," Held said.

* Freshman running back Sevion Morrison has been dealing with an injury but is getting closer and closer to potentially making his debut for the Huskers.

"He's been a little banged up in fall camp, so he's been working himself back," Held said. "He's had a really good week of practice and I'm getting closer to being able to introduce him out there. He's very talented. He catches the ball well, he's really smooth in his running style.

"Really smart. He's picked up the offense well. I'm excited about where he's at and, again, where he'll be. He's just got better and better. He's not 100%, but he's really close."