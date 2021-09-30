Held on radio: Nebraska shows resilience; Stepp battles 'inconsistency'; and Ameer's moves

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held took his turn Thursday on the "Sports Nightly" radio program, and addressed a critical question right out of the gate.
Is the team's emotional tank dry in the wake of last week's gut-punch overtime loss against Michigan State?
Held says he sees resilience throughout the team.
"They see it. They want it," he said.
Nebraska (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) takes on Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game is set for BTN.
Held anticipates a loud crowd.
"Night game, Lincoln, Nebraska, national television, let's go," he said. "Let's duke it out and see what happens."
A caller, Bob in Waverly, wondered about status of sophomore Markese Stepp and freshman Jaquez Yant. A transfer from USC, Stepp rushed 18 times for 101 yards Sept. 4 against Fordham but in the last three games has only 10 carries for 19 yards. He didn't play at all Sept. 18 at Oklahoma.
Meanwhile, Yant, something of a spring sensation, has five carries for 25 yards in one appearance this season.
Held said the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Yant has put himself in position to potentially have a role moving forward after battling some inconsistency. As for Stepp (6-1,230), he's been "a little inconsistent" in both practices and games, the coach said.
As one might expect, Held said redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson's rise to No. 1 on the depth chart is due in large part to his improved consistency.
A native of Oradell, New Jersey, Johnson had 19 carries for 76 yards against Michigan State in his second straight start.
Although Nebraska's offensive line has obviously endured a high degree of struggle so far this season, Held made it clear that his running backs at times have missed out on making big plays because of bad reads or improper footwork. Making the run game work involves "11 guys who have to be clicking and doing the right thing on every single play," he said.
To help illustrate how it's done, Held showed his backs film of all-time Husker great Ameer Abdullah making moves on second and third levels of defenses. Not a bad idea, considering Abdullah topped 1,600 rushing yards in both 2013 and 2014.