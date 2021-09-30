Held on radio: Nebraska shows resilience; Stepp battles 'inconsistency'; and Ameer's moves

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held took his turn Thursday on the "Sports Nightly" radio program, and addressed a critical question right out of the gate.

Is the team's emotional tank dry in the wake of last week's gut-punch overtime loss against Michigan State?

Held says he sees resilience throughout the team.

"They see it. They want it," he said.

Nebraska (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) takes on Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game is set for BTN.

Held anticipates a loud crowd.

"Night game, Lincoln, Nebraska, national television, let's go," he said. "Let's duke it out and see what happens."

A caller, Bob in Waverly, wondered about status of sophomore Markese Stepp and freshman Jaquez Yant. A transfer from USC, Stepp rushed 18 times for 101 yards Sept. 4 against Fordham but in the last three games has only 10 carries for 19 yards. He didn't play at all Sept. 18 at Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Yant, something of a spring sensation, has five carries for 25 yards in one appearance this season.